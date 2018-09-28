Swine & Brine

Oyster and BBQ festivals around the state.

× Expand Bluegrass, Barbecue & Brew Festival

Beer, Bourbon and BBQ

Sept. 29, Leesburg

Grab your souvenir tasting glass (included) and enjoy unlimited samples from the more than 60 beers and 40 bourbons available. Award-winning barbecue and sides will be served a la carte, and live music plays all day. Tickets start at $39. BeerAndBourbon.com/Leesburg

Chincoteague Island Oyster Festival

Oct. 6, Chincoteague Island

Eat all the Chincoteague Salts you want—steamed, fried, on the half shell or in fritters. The annual event has celebrated the beginning of oyster season for 46 years. Tickets $45. ChincoteagueOysterFestival.com

Shell-Raiser Shindig

Oct. 21, Richmond

Benefitting the Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program, the event features bivalves from all eight of the Commonwealth’s oyster regions prepared by some of Virginia’s top chefs and paired with local beer, wine and cider. RiceRivers.VCU.edu

Urbanna Oyster Festival

Nov. 2-3, Urbanna

Designated the official oyster festival of the Commonwealth in 1988, the two-day event is brimming with bivalve, wine and beer tastings, a parade and the Virginia oyster shucking championship. Free admission. UrbannaOysterFestival.com

Bluegrass, Barbecue & Brew Festival

Nov. 3, Brookneal

The event features live music from three bands: Breaking Grass, Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers, and Nothin’ Fancy. Plus, vendors will be serving barbecue, beer, wine and cider, as well as selling local artisan wares. Tickets start at $15. BluegrassBarbecueBrew.com

For more upcoming happenings pork and pearl, pick up a copy of Smoke & Salt 2018, on newsstands now.