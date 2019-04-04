Swimmy Swim

2019 TYR Pro Swim Series comes to Virginia.

× Expand Photo courtesy of SwimRVA

Some of the world’s top swimmers will back stroke and freestyle at the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series in Chesterfield County this April. Local swimming facility SwimRVA will host the three-day event after the Richmond region successfully won a bid to be one of the event’s five host cities. Up to 600 athletes, including USA Swimming National Team members, Junior National Team members, and top 50 world-ranked swimmers, will compete in the meet April 10-13 at the Collegiate School Aquatics Center. “This event will no doubt be an important stop on the calendar for many athletes in their preparation for the upcoming World Championships in July,” says USA Swimming chief operating officer Mike Unger. The TYR Pro Swim Series is a widely respected training ground for the sport’s big stars. SwimRichmond.org

Additional Dates

May 16-19 — Counsilman Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, Indiana

June 12-15 — Clovis North High School Aquatics Complex, Clovis, California

This article originally appeared in our April 2019 issue.