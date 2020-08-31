Chocolate truffles are an indulgence anyone can enjoy.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cocoa Mill A gift box from Cocoa Mill.

Whether you’re a chocoholic or just like a bite of something sweet after dinner, you can’t go wrong with indulgent, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate truffles. With their rich flavor and gourmet reputation, they always feel like a treat.

Photo courtesy of Sweet Creations A selection of chocolates from Sweet Creations.

The award-winning truffles at Cocoa Mill Chocolate Company in Staunton and Lexington are made from fair trade chocolate, fresh cream and butter, and natural flavors. For a special touch, get them packaged in an edible chocolate box.

Elaine Warfel Stauffer, the owner of Warfels Sweet Shoppe in Dayton, makes her treats in small batches at home. She’s known for her chocolate crème truffles, the rich chocolate ganache subtly flavored in orange, espresso, raspberry, chili, and more. She says her caramel turtles and chocolate pecan toffee are also favorites.

Sweet Creations at Valley Pike Farm Market in Weyers Cave carries sweet treats made by small businesses all over Virginia. Marketing manager Sidney Johnson says their chocolates come from Meadows of Dan. “Some of our most popular truffles are the milk chocolate overboard truffles, as well as our turtle truffles and red velvet truffles. Many of our patrons like to create custom sets of truffles to gift to loved ones or to enjoy for themselves.”

Cocoamill-com.3dcartstores.com, Warfels.biz, ValleyPikeFarmMarket.com