Sweet Stuff

Our holiday desserts series continues, with treats like trifle, coconut balls and more.

Mix it up! There’s more to the holidays than gingerbread and fruitcake (although we love those too). From trifle to nutty date chews, this list of delectables will surely sweeten your holiday season.

TRIFLE

2 packets red Jell-o 2 packets green Jell-o 1 pint heavy whipping-cream, beaten to a good thickness 1 store-bought pound cake, about 1 pound (preferably stale) ¼ cup orange juice 1 small bar of your favorite milk chocolate 1 cup berries of choice

In the glass bowl, set the red Jell-o, following instructions on the packet. In a separate bowl, set the green Jell-o by following instructions on the packet. Break up the stale cake into crumbs and stir the orange juice into it. Arrange an even layer of this (about an inch high) over the well-set red Jell-o. Now, scrape the set, green Jell-o from its own bowl and layer spoonfuls lightly over the cake crumb mixture. Stir the cool whipped-cream well and layer over the green Jell-o (again, about an inch thick). Scatter your favorite berries all over. Finally, using a clean potato-peeler, scrape the chocolate bar over the top of the trifle for swirls of pretty chocolate flakes.

Serves 6 to 8

CHOCOLATE COCONUT BALLS

1 tin condensed milk 2 tablespoons cocoa ½ lb. crushed cookies 1 cup coconut 1 cup sherry-soaked raisins ½ cup chopped glace cherries ½ cup chopped almonds

Combine all the ingredients thoroughly, and roll into walnut-sized balls. Roll the balls in coconut. Chill.

WHITE CHRISTMAS

1 cup Rice Crispies 1 cup coconut flakes ½ lb. copha shortening 1 cup powdered milk 1 cup confectioner’s sugar ½ cup mixed nuts ½ crystallized ginger and dates

Mix dry ingredients. Pour in melted copha. Mix well, then press into a shallow tin. Set in the refrigerator and cool until firm. Then, cut into squares. Store in an airtight container.

FESTIVE ALMOND BREAD

2 eggs 1 cup castor sugar, sifted 1 cup plain flour, sifted 1 cup whole almonds and Glacé cherries

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Beat eggs with sugar, adding in flour, cherries and almonds. Bake in a lined and greased loaf-pan for 30 minutes. Leave to cool completely. Remove from baking pan, wrap in foil and cool in the refrigerator overnight. Then, with a sharp serrated knife, slice very thinly. Set the oven to low, then bake for 15 minutes on a rack. When cooled, store in an airtight jar. Delicious served with coffee.

NUTTY DATE CHEWS

¾ cup plain flour ¼ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 cup superfine sugar 1 cup chopped dates 1 cup chopped walnuts 3 beaten eggs

Sift together the flour, salt, baking-powder and sugar. Mix in the dates, walnuts and eggs. Mix thoroughly. Pour into a buttered and floured 10” x 14” tin. Bake at 300 degrees for about 30 minutes. Cool slightly before cutting into squares.