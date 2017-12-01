Sweet December

Kick off the holiday season with events around the state.

× Expand The Girl of the Golden West

High Note, Fairfax

December 2-3

The Virginia Opera brings Giacomo Puccini’s first “Spaghetti Western” to the George Mason University Center for the Arts Concert Hall with The Girl of the Golden West. The two-plus-hour drama transports audiences to mid-1800s California, and to the saloon of the titular character, Minnie, who hopes to find true love in the midst of the mining rush, poker and crime. Performance in Italian with English supertitles. Tickets start at $54. VAOpera.org

End of an Era, Purcellville

December 5

Step into the speakeasy no more—Prohibition has been repealed. Celebrate 84 years of easy drinking with a Repeal Day Party at Catoctin Creek Distillery. The roaring evening will feature a live burlesque performance by Richmond’s Deanna Danger, jazz by Laissez Foure, and of course, booze. But take care not to spoil your fringe—period dress in encouraged. Tickets $60. CatoctinCreekDistilling.com

Rockin’ Around the Symphony, Salem

December 8

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra welcomes the holidays at the Salem Civic Center with their largest performance of the year. Holiday Pops! features festive favorites accompanied by the vocals of American Idol finalist Michael Lynche, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra chorus, Virginia Tech choirs and Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir. Tickets start at $32. SalemCivicCenter.com

Once Upon a Midnight Cheer, Luray

December 31

Dine, dance and imbibe as you ring in the New Year at the Mimslyn Inn’s New Year’s Eve Gala. Celebrate with a cocktail hour, music, Yule log lighting and black tie dining. The affair culminates in a champagne toast and fireworks at midnight. Tickets start at $100. All-inclusive room packages available. MimslynInn.com