Hit the beach in style with these Virginia-favorite accessories.

From sunscreen and seats to towels and a tote, we know what you need to make a splash this summer. We compiled our picks for the perfect waterside accessories, so you can focus on the epic waves,not an epic sunburn.

× Expand North End Bag Company tote.

Bag It Up

The Virginia Beach Tote, made of leather and waxed canvas by North End Bag Company of Virginia Beach, makes it easy to throw in a towel—plus a book, speaker, sunglasses, snacks, and sunscreen­­—and keep it all organized with 12 pockets. $130. NorthEndBagCompany.com

Play It Loud

This floatable Wonderboom speaker serenades you in the pool, river, or rain with clear and crisp 360-degree sound and big bass for 10 hours, all on a single battery charge. $79.99. Amazon.com

Fun in the Sun

If hours of watching the waves makes you want to throw something—great! Pack this portable cornhole set to any outdoor picnic or party for instant activity. $126. Etsy.com/Shop/TailgatingPros

Drink It Up

This Sunnylife pineapple drink holder keeps your beverages handy as you float in the ocean, river, lake, or pool, all while adding a splash of fun summer color to your leisure time. $14.97. Nordstrom.com

Relaxation Station

This Life is Good Folding Beach Chair makes it almost too easy to relax on the sand and watch the waves roll in. The luxurious chair comes with an adjustable head pillow, extra-wide armrests,two cup holders, and an insulated cooler bag. $59.99. BedBathAndBeyond.com

× Expand Kate Magee Joyce | Kate Magee Photography Tangerine Suncrush.

Crushing It!

A new beer brand from the founders of Richmond’s Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Suncrush sparkling ales are low in alcohol, made with real fruit, and gluten-reduced—a.k.a, the perfect summer sip. Tangerine Suncrush will be available year-round, and flavors like Southern Peach and Ginger Lime will release seasonally. $8.99. SuncrushBeer.com

× Expand Frankford beach umbrella.

Made in the Shade

Make your own oasis with Frankford’s commercial-grade beach umbrellas. Made of marine-grade fabric, wood, and metal, they won’t mold, mildew, fade, fly away, sag, or stretch. Prices start at $125. FrankfordUmbrellas.com

Block Out the Sun

It’s 2019, skin cancer is a real thing, and it’s time to prevent premature aging by sun-proofing your face. The aromatherapeutic, all-natural, 35 SPF zinc oxide sunscreen by 3rd Rock Essentials of Virginia Beach offers plenty of protection. $24.95. 3rdRockEssentials.com

Top Hat

This wide-brimmed natural straw sun hat by Petersburg’s Ignatius Hats was inspired by the clam shell and looks great at the beach or anywhere you want to make a summery statement. $230. IgnatiusHats.com

Keep It Cool

For any trip to the river, beach, or bay, you’re going to want cold drinks. Traditional coolers are heavy and hard to transport, but Richmond’s Pelican Soft Cooler is easy to carry and comes in different sizes, storing from 12 up to 48 cans. $249.95. PelicanCoolers.com

Screen Time

Sunscreen is one way to prevent a bad burn, but if you want to go full nerd and know how intense the sun will be, download UVmeter. In addition to providing an hourly UV forecast, the app will share when you’re most susceptible to burning. $0.99. iTunes.com

× Expand Virginia Outpost beach towel.

Surfin’ Safari

Designed by a Virginia-based mother-daughter duo, this batik-inspired beach towel celebrates endangered species. $38. VirginiaOutpost.com

This article originally appeared in our WaterLife 2019 issue.