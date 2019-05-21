Summer Sounds

Music, arts, and more around the state.
Five Mile Mountain Road performing at Concerts by Canoe.
Photo by Matt Ross Photography / courtesy of Franklin County Parks and Recreation
Music
May 24
Slavic Passions, Garth Newel Music Center, Hot Springs, 540-839-5018, GarthNewel.org
May 30-June 1
Graves Mountain Festival of Music, Graves Mountain Lodge, Syria, 540-923-4231, GravesMountain.com
June 7-15
Mountains of Music Homecoming, The Crooked Road, 276-492-2409, MtnsOfMusic.com
June 8
Tarara Summer Concert Series: Still Surfin’, Tarara Winery, Leesburg, 703-646-1282, TararaConcerts.com
June 14
Concerts by Canoe, Twin Ridge Recreation Area on Philpott Lake, Henry, 540-483-9293, PlayFranklinCounty.com
June 22
Classic Albums Live Presents Pink Floyd: The Wall 50th Anniversary, Wolf Trap’s Filene Center, Vienna, 703-255-1900, WolfTrap.org
June 28-30
Hampton Jazz Festival, Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, 757-838-4203, HamptonJazzFestival.com
Art
Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light at Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
Photo by Rachel Ellison / courtesy of the Cincinnati Art Museum
Through Aug. 18
Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, 804-340-1400, VMFA.museum
May 24-26
Roanoke Valley SpringGem & Mineral Show, Salem Civic Center, Salem, 540-384-6047, TOTEShows.com
June 1-2
Western Loudoun Artists Studio Tour, Loudoun County, 540-338-7973, WLAST.org
June 1-Sept. 1
Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester, 540-662-1473, TheMSV.org
June 8-Sept. 3
Pompeii: The Immortal City, Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond, 804-864-1400, SMV.org
June 13-16
MOCA Boardwalk Art Show, Virginia Beach Boardwalk, Virginia Beach, 757-425-0000, BoardwalkArtShow.com
Theater, Performance & Dance
June 1-July 13
The Savannah Sipping Society, Swift Creek Mill Theatre, Chesterfield, 804-748-5203, SwiftCreekMill.com
June 6-30
The Tempest, Agecroft Hall & Gardens, Richmond, 804-353-4241, AgecroftHall.org
June 18-July 14
Blackbeard, Signature Theatre, Arlington, 703-820-9771, SigTheatre.org
June 21-23, 26-30
The Bluest Water, Thoresen Theatre at Randolph College, Lynchburg, 434-226-0686, EndstationTheatre.org
