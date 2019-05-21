Summer Sounds

Music, arts, and more around the state.

× Expand Five Mile Mountain Road performing at Concerts by Canoe. Photo by Matt Ross Photography / courtesy of Franklin County Parks and Recreation

Music

May 24

Slavic Passions, Garth Newel Music Center, Hot Springs, 540-839-5018, GarthNewel.org

May 30-June 1

Graves Mountain Festival of Music, Graves Mountain Lodge, Syria, 540-923-4231, GravesMountain.com

June 7-15

Mountains of Music Homecoming, The Crooked Road, 276-492-2409, MtnsOfMusic.com

June 8

Tarara Summer Concert Series: Still Surfin’, Tarara Winery, Leesburg, 703-646-1282, TararaConcerts.com

June 14

Concerts by Canoe, Twin Ridge Recreation Area on Philpott Lake, Henry, 540-483-9293, PlayFranklinCounty.com

June 22

Classic Albums Live Presents Pink Floyd: The Wall 50th Anniversary, Wolf Trap’s Filene Center, Vienna, 703-255-1900, WolfTrap.org

June 28-30

Hampton Jazz Festival, Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, 757-838-4203, HamptonJazzFestival.com

Art

Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light at Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Photo by Rachel Ellison / courtesy of the Cincinnati Art Museum

Through Aug. 18

Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, 804-340-1400, VMFA.museum

May 24-26

Roanoke Valley SpringGem & Mineral Show, Salem Civic Center, Salem, 540-384-6047, TOTEShows.com

June 1-2

Western Loudoun Artists Studio Tour, Loudoun County, 540-338-7973, WLAST.org

June 1-Sept. 1

Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester, 540-662-1473, TheMSV.org

June 8-Sept. 3

Pompeii: The Immortal City, Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond, 804-864-1400, SMV.org

June 13-16

MOCA Boardwalk Art Show, Virginia Beach Boardwalk, Virginia Beach, 757-425-0000, BoardwalkArtShow.com

Theater, Performance & Dance

June 1-July 13

The Savannah Sipping Society, Swift Creek Mill Theatre, Chesterfield, 804-748-5203, SwiftCreekMill.com

June 6-30

The Tempest, Agecroft Hall & Gardens, Richmond, 804-353-4241, AgecroftHall.org

June 18-July 14

Blackbeard, Signature Theatre, Arlington, 703-820-9771, SigTheatre.org

June 21-23, 26-30

The Bluest Water, Thoresen Theatre at Randolph College, Lynchburg, 434-226-0686, EndstationTheatre.org

