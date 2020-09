You “can” take it with you.

× Expand Illustration by Victoria Borges

For the second summer in a row, hard seltzer is the go-to when you want the convenience of a can but aren’t in the mood for beer. Plenty of local breweries across the Commonwealth are canning craft seltzer. But why stop there? Wine and premixed cocktails are available to go, too! No matter what you’re doing or drinking, cans make your summer sip perfectly portable.