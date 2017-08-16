Summer Fest

The season's hottest music festivals are yet to come.

Summertime in Virginia means getting outside, hiking the Blue Ridge, shelling the beaches and taking in some of the best musical performances around. From FloydFest to the Richmond Jazz Festival, we've seen and heard some great acts representing a full spectrum of genres this summer. Here's a look at some of our favorite music festivals coming up.

Lockn’ Festival, Arrington, Aug. 24-27 Grateful Dead members Phil Lesh and Bob Weir are set to blow minds this year, performing in three shows over the long weekend. Four-day passes start at $279. LocknFestival.com

Funkfest Beach Party, Virginia Beach, Aug. 25-27 Taking place oceanside at the 24th Street Stage, this two-day event is soundtracked by members of the famous Gap Band—performing as the Gap Experience—Midnight Star and more. Free admission. BeachStreetUSA.com/Festivals

Sing Me High, Harrisonburg, Aug. 26-27 This faith and music festival’s second year is hosted in part by acoustic-folk group the Walking Roots and showcases a mixture of gospel and folk from Southern Grace, Tide Spring and more. Tickets from $20. SingMeHigh.com

Appaloosa Festival, Front Royal, Sept. 1-3 Virginia Celtic group Scythian hosts and headlines the festival this year, joined by fellow locals Eddie From Ohio and other nationally acclaimed folk artists. Passes start at $55. AppaloosaFestival.com

Rosslyn Jazz Fest, Arlington, Sept. 9 Each year, Arlington Arts hosts more than 5,000 visitors at Gateway Park. The 2017 lineup includes Joe Keyes and the Late Bloomer Band, Xenia Rubinos, Lee Fields and the Expressions, and The Soul Rebels. Free admission. RosslynVa.org