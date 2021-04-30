Summer Events 2021

60 places to go and things to do in May and June.

VISUAL ARTS & EXHIBITIONS

May 8

RV(irtual)A Booklovers’ Festival; online at  RVABookloversFestival.com. Click here to read more about it.

May 10 & June 14

Museum Kids Monday at Brentsville; Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, Bristow; 703-365-7895, PWCGov.org

May 13-June 25

“On the Cusp of Change” Exhibition; Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts; 757-923-0003, SuffolkCenter.org

May 29

Art in the Park at Big Gem Park; Town of Shenandoah; 540-743-1180, TownOfShenandoah.com

May 29-30

VMFA Artmobile Visits Staunton; Staunton Augusta Art Center; 540-885-2028, SAArtCenter.org

June 5-6

Arts in the Middle; Hewick Plantation, Urbanna; ArtsInTheMiddle.com

June 5-30

Gloucester Arts Festival; Gloucester’s Historic Main Street; 804-824-9401, GloucesterArtsFestival.com

June 12 & July 10

2nd Saturday Art Strolls; Downtown Smithfield; 757-365-1644, SmithfieldVa.gov

PERFORMING ARTS

May 8-16

A Midsummer Night’s Dream; Mill Mountain Theatre, Roanoke; 540-342-5740, MillMountain.org

May 10

Brentano Quartet at the Bank Street Stage; Virginia Arts Festival, Norfolk; 757-282-2822, VaFest.org

May 13-21

Menuhin Competition; Online at 2021.MenuhinCompetition.org. Click here to read more about it. 

June 3, 10, 17, 24 & July 8

Sounds of Summer Concert Series; Riverwalk Landing, Yorktown; 757-890-5900, VisitYorktown.org

VIRGINIA HISTORY

May 5 & June 2

Wednesday Walk at Bristoe Station Battlefield Park; Bristoe Station Battlefield, Bristow; 703-366-3049, PWCGov.org

May 15

Tour the Branch House; The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, Richmond; 804-655-6055, BranchMuseum.org

May 22

Revolutionary War Symposium (Virtual): “Hindsight is 2020;” Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, Alexandria; 703-746-4242, AlexandriaVa.gov

May 22-23

Six-Button Mess Civil War Encampment; Sky Meadows State Park, Delaplane; 540-592-3556, DCR.Virginia.gov

June 5

Quarter Place Cemetery Dedication & Remembrance Ceremony; Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, Brookneal; 434-376-2044, RedHill.org

June 19

Juneteenth Open House at Lucasville; Lucasville School, Manassas; 703-365-7895, PWCGov.org

June 19

Prince William African American History Car Caravan Tour; Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, Bristow; 703-792-4754, PWCParks.org

FOOD & DRINK

May 7, 21, 28 & June 4, 11, 18, 25

Friday Cheers; Brown’s Island, Richmond; 804-788-6466, VentureRichmond.com

May 15

Ben Lomond’s Antique Rose Garden Tea; Ben Lomond Historic Site, Manassas; 703-367-7872, PWCGov.org

May 15

Vinton Grapes & Grains Festival; Vinton War Memorial; 540-343-1364, VintonChamber.com

May 17-May 23

Eastern Shore Restaurant Week; Restaurants Cape Charles to Chincoteague Island; 757-789-1795, ShoreLiteracy.org

June 19

Three-Year Anniversary Celebration; Brewing Tree Beer Company, Afton; 540-381-0990, BrewingTreeBeer.com

June 19-20

Craft Beer Festival; George Washington’s Mount Vernon; 703-780-2000, MountVernon.org

July 4-Sept. 25 (select Fridays)

Foodlore Fridays; Foodlore Provisions, Warm Springs; FoodloreProvisions.com

FESTIVALS

May 15

Arts and Wine Festival at Locust Grove; Walkerton; 804-769-8201, LocustGrove1665.com 

May 15

Local Colors Festival; River’s Edge Sports Complex, Roanoke; 540-904-2234, LocalColors.org

May 28-29

Memorial Day Festival and Parade; Town of Shenandoah; 540-652-8164, TownOfShenandoah.com

May 28-30

Blackbeard Pirate Festival; Downtown Hampton; 757-727-8311, Hampton.gov 

May 28-31

Memorial Day Flea Market; Downtown Hillsville; 276-728-2128, TownOfHillsville.com

June 3-5

Clinch River Days Festival; St. Paul; 276-762-5544, ClinchRiverFest.com

June 3-6

2021 Virginia International Tattoo; Old Dominion University’s Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk; 757-282-2800, VaFest.org

June 5

6th Annual Spring Carnival; Infinity Acres Ranch, Ridgeway; 276-358-2378, InfinityAcres.org

June 5

Norfolk NATO Festival; Downtown Norfolk; 757-282-2822, VaFest.org

June 5

Redbud Festival; Historic Downtown Dayton; 540-879-2241, DaytonVa.us

June 25-July 29 (select weekends)

Summer Nights; Busch Gardens, Williamsburg; 757-229-4386, BuschGardens.com 

June 30-July 11

Salem Fair; Salem Civic Center; 540-375-3004, SalemFair.com 

SPORTING EVENTS

May 14

Fore the Animals 2021 golf tournament and fundraiser; Fredericksburg Country Club; 540-898-1500, FredSPCA.org

May 15

Fit Farmer 12K Trail Run; City of Norton; 276-679-1160, NortonVa.gov

May 15

Kicks For a Cause; Lenn Park, Culpeper; 540-727-3412, CulpeperChamber.com

May 15

Tour de Chesapeake Mathews Cycling Event; Williams Wharf Landing, Mathews; 804-725-4229, TourDeChesapeake.org

May 17

Soundscapes Charity Golf Classic; James River Country Club, Newport News; 757-273-6178, SoundScapes.org

May 19-23

117th Annual Keswick Horse Show; Virginia Horse Center, Lexington; 434-981-2577, KeswickHorseShow.com. Click here to read more!

May 20

NCAA Women’s Softball Division III Championship; Salem Civic Center, Salem; 540-375-4021, VisitSalemVa.com

May 22-24

NCAA Division II & III Lacrosse National Championship; Donald J. Kerr Stadium-Roanoke College, Salem; 540-375-3004, SalemChampionships.com

May 29

42nd Annual Elizabeth River Run 10k; Elizabeth River Trail, Norfolk; 757-681-1434, ElizabethRiverTrail.org

June 6

Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Triathlon; Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Roanoke; 540-342-6025, Ironman.com

June 6

Spotsylvania Soapbox Derby; Dominion Raceway, Thornburg; 540-840-9296; SoapboxDerby.org/Spotsylvania

June 19

La Tour de Shore Bike Ride; Onancock Town Square; 757-787-2460, ESVaChamber.org

NATURE & OUTDOORS

May 1 & June 5

The Farmer’s Forge; Sky Meadows State Park, Delaplane; 540-592-3556, DCR.Virginia.gov

May 14

Spring Wildflower Symposium at Wintergreen Resort; Wintergreen Nature Foundation, Roseland; 434-325-8169, TWNF.org

May 15

National Kids to Parks Day; Sky Meadows State Park, Delaplane; 540-592-3556, DCR.Virginia.gov

May 15

Discovering Alexandria Architecture Walking Tour; Carlyle House Historic Park, Alexandria; 703-549-2997, NoVaParks.com

May 22

Kidsfest & Festival of Kites Spring Fair; Manassas Museum Lawn; 703-889-0202, VisitManassas.org

June 3 (recurring every Thursday)

Flowers After 5; Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond; 804-262-9887, LewisGinter.org

June 5

Clean the Bay Day; Sky Meadows State Park, Delaplane; 540-592-3556, DCR.Virginia.gov

June 10 (recurring 2nd and 4th Fridays)

Fidos After 5; Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond; 804-262-9887, LewisGinter.org

CAR SHOWS

May 1 & June 5

Cars and Coffee at Bryant’s Cider Farm; Bryant’s Cider Tasting Room, Roseland; 571-723-3260, BryantsCider.com

May 8 & June 12

Hillsville Second Saturdays Concert & Classic Car Cruise-In; Downtown Hillsville; 276-728-2128, TownOfHillsville.com 

May 15

2nd Annual Breakthrough Car Show; Pamplin Historical Park, Petersburg; 804-861-2408, PamplinPark.org

This article originally appeared in the June 2021 issue. All events were accurate at publication but may change without notice. Please check with organizers before traveling.

