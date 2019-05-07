Summer Eats

Food and drink events around the state.

× Expand Zucchini and feta fritters with lemon cream and marinara jam at the Virginia Cheese Festival. Photo by Kelsey Grow

May 10-11

Deltaville Seafood Festival, Deltaville, DeltavilleSeafoodFestival.com

May 12

Mother’s Day Tea, Carlyle House Historic Park, Alexandria, 703-549-2997, NovaParks.com/Events

May 18

Gordonsville’s Famous Fried Chicken Festival, Gordonsville Fire Company Fair Grounds, Gordonsville, 540-832-1735, TownOfGordonsville.org

May 18

Virginia Wine & Craft Festival, Main & Chester Streets, Front Royal, 540-635-3185, WineAndCraftFestival.com

May 19

Brambleton Brew Fest, Brambleton Town Center, Loudoun, 703-397-8430, Brambleton.com

May 30-June 2

Newport News Greek Festival, Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Newport News, 757-596-6151, NewportNewsGreekFestival.org

June 1

The Great Station Smokeout, Union Station Restaurant & Bar, Harrisonburg, 540-437-0042, VisitHarrisonburgVa.com

June 2

Broad Appétit, Broad Street between Monroe and Adams Streets, Richmond, BroadAppetit.com

June 7

Virginia Cheese Festival, Historic Smithfield Plantation, Blacksburg, VirginiaCheeseFest.com

June 14-15

Taste of Reston, Reston Town Center, Reston, 703-707-9045, RestonTaste.com

June 23

Celebrating Virginia Swine and Maritime, Walsh Family Wine - North Gate, Purcellville, 540-533-1853, TasteOfBlueRidge.com

July 6

Ice Cream & Wine Pairing, James Charles Winery & Vineyard, Winchester, 540-931-4386, JamesCharlesWine.com

