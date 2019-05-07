Summer Eats

Food and drink events around the state.
Zucchini and feta fritters with lemon cream and marinara jam at the Virginia Cheese Festival.
Photo by Kelsey Grow
May 10-11
Deltaville Seafood Festival, Deltaville, DeltavilleSeafoodFestival.com
May 12
Mother’s Day Tea, Carlyle House Historic Park, Alexandria, 703-549-2997, NovaParks.com/Events
May 18
Gordonsville’s Famous Fried Chicken Festival, Gordonsville Fire Company Fair Grounds, Gordonsville, 540-832-1735, TownOfGordonsville.org
May 18
Virginia Wine & Craft Festival, Main & Chester Streets, Front Royal, 540-635-3185, WineAndCraftFestival.com
May 19
Brambleton Brew Fest, Brambleton Town Center, Loudoun, 703-397-8430, Brambleton.com
May 30-June 2
Newport News Greek Festival, Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Newport News, 757-596-6151, NewportNewsGreekFestival.org
June 1
The Great Station Smokeout, Union Station Restaurant & Bar, Harrisonburg, 540-437-0042, VisitHarrisonburgVa.com
June 2
Broad Appétit, Broad Street between Monroe and Adams Streets, Richmond, BroadAppetit.com
June 7
Virginia Cheese Festival, Historic Smithfield Plantation, Blacksburg, VirginiaCheeseFest.com
June 14-15
Taste of Reston, Reston Town Center, Reston, 703-707-9045, RestonTaste.com
June 23
Celebrating Virginia Swine and Maritime, Walsh Family Wine - North Gate, Purcellville, 540-533-1853, TasteOfBlueRidge.com
July 6
Ice Cream & Wine Pairing, James Charles Winery & Vineyard, Winchester, 540-931-4386, JamesCharlesWine.com
