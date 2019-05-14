Summer Days

Mark your calendar for these festivals and outdoor events around the state.

× Expand Caroline Martin Freestyle biking event at RiverRock. Photo by Caroline Martin

Festivals

May 25-26

Virginia Herb Festival, Sunflower Cottage and Backroom Brewery, Middletown, 540-869-8482, VirginiaHerbFestival.com

May 30-June 2

39th Annual Herndon Festival, Northwest Federal Credit Union Campus, Herndon, 703-787-7300, HerndonFestival.net

June 1-2

Rassawek Spring Jubilee, Rassawek Vineyard, Columbia, Rassawek.com

June 15-22

Chautauqua Festival, Elizabeth Brown Park, Wytheville, 276-228-6855, Wythe-Arts.org

July 3

Celebrate Freedom, Chesapeake City Park, Chesapeake, 757-382-6411, CityOfChesapeake.net

July 4

Independence Day Celebration, Historic Crab Orchard Museum, Tazewell, 276-988-6755, CrabOrchardMuseum.com

Sports

May 17-19

Dominion Energy Riverrock, Brown’s Island and Historic Tredegar, Richmond, 804-285-9495, RiverRockRVA.com

May 17-19

Hyperfest: The AutomotiveAmusement Park, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, 434-822-7700, VIRNow.com

June 2

Hear the Beat Horse Show, Virginia Horse Center, Lexington, 540-464-2950, VaHorseCenter.org

June 18

Innovations in Flight: Family Day and Outdoor Aviation Display, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Chantilly, 703-572-4118, AirAndSpace.si.edu

Garden

May 18

Wine and Roses Open House, Thomas Jefferson Center for Historic Plants, Monticello’s Tufton Farm, Charlottesville, 434-984-9800, Monticello.org

June 1

National Trails Day, Sky Meadows State Park, Delaplane, 540-592-3556, DCR.Virginia.gov

