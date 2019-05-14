Summer Days

Mark your calendar for these festivals and outdoor events around the state.
Caroline Martin
Freestyle biking event at RiverRock.
Photo by Caroline Martin
Festivals
May 25-26
Virginia Herb Festival, Sunflower Cottage and Backroom Brewery, Middletown, 540-869-8482, VirginiaHerbFestival.com
May 30-June 2
39th Annual Herndon Festival, Northwest Federal Credit Union Campus, Herndon, 703-787-7300, HerndonFestival.net
June 1-2
Rassawek Spring Jubilee, Rassawek Vineyard, Columbia, Rassawek.com
June 15-22
Chautauqua Festival, Elizabeth Brown Park, Wytheville, 276-228-6855, Wythe-Arts.org
July 3
Celebrate Freedom, Chesapeake City Park, Chesapeake, 757-382-6411, CityOfChesapeake.net
July 4
Independence Day Celebration, Historic Crab Orchard Museum, Tazewell, 276-988-6755, CrabOrchardMuseum.com
Sports
May 17-19
Dominion Energy Riverrock, Brown’s Island and Historic Tredegar, Richmond, 804-285-9495, RiverRockRVA.com
May 17-19
Hyperfest: The AutomotiveAmusement Park, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, 434-822-7700, VIRNow.com
June 2
Hear the Beat Horse Show, Virginia Horse Center, Lexington, 540-464-2950, VaHorseCenter.org
June 18
Innovations in Flight: Family Day and Outdoor Aviation Display, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Chantilly, 703-572-4118, AirAndSpace.si.edu
Garden
May 18
Wine and Roses Open House, Thomas Jefferson Center for Historic Plants, Monticello’s Tufton Farm, Charlottesville, 434-984-9800, Monticello.org
June 1
National Trails Day, Sky Meadows State Park, Delaplane, 540-592-3556, DCR.Virginia.gov
