March 5, 2019 • Bowl America Southwest, Midlothian

× 1 of 5 Expand Denise Bowes, Shawn Abel, Christina Frias, Robert Gifford, Elizabeth Baber, and Shea Collins. Photos courtesy of Madison + Main × 2 of 5 Expand Barbara DeFrancesco and Jane S. Werner. × 3 of 5 Expand Bud Keeler, Barrett Wright, Alexis Nardo, and Jay Wu. × 4 of 5 Expand Mason Lynn, James Bell, Shular Smith, Zach Bowman, Dalton Richardson, Sydney Smith, and Hannah Houston. × 5 of 5 Expand Jack Lauterback, Mindy Conklin, and Melissa Chase. Prev Next

On March 5, 2019, more than 400 students, faculty, and staff members from several Chesterfield County high schools gathered at Bowl America Southwest in Midlothian for Hitting Cancer Below the Belt’s 5th annual Strike Out Cancer bowling fundraiser. The groups raised more than $20,000 for the organization, which spreads awareness about the risk of colorectal cancer.

