Stir, Serve, Sip

Shake up your home-bartending game with these Virginia-made mixers and hand-crafted beverage accessories.

× Expand (Daley Glassworks Decanters)

CUSTOM-MADE HAND-BLOWN DECANTER AND GLASS SETS

Daley Glassworks, Floyd

Tim Burke of Daley Glassworks has curated hand-blown glass creations out of his Floyd County studio for more than 30 years. Burke’s made-to-order glassware sets include a decanter and six lowball glasses, each with one-of-a-kind characteristics, historic craftsmanship techniques, and guaranteed durability. DaleyGlassworks.com, Starting at $400

THE SUN ALWAYS RISES BLOODY MARY MIX

The Flavors of Ernest Hemingway, Virginia Beach

Inspired by Hemingway’s novel, this Bloody Mary mix offers a twist on the classic tomato juice-based vodka cocktail recipe. The traditional mix gets an extra kick from olive juice and Dijon mustard. EHGourmet.com, $9.99

VIRGINIA'S FINEST BOLD! GINGER BEER

Kochany Wellness, Sterling

Crafted from organic ginger root, lime juice, and brown sugar, Kochany Wellness is sure to spice up your cocktails with refreshing flavor and lots of Vitamin C. Mix it in with your next Moscow Mule, Dark ‘N’ Stormy, or drink it straight from the bottle. KochanyWellness.com, $10

HAND FORGED CORKSCREW

Raindrops in Virginia, Gordonsville

Handcrafted from stainless steel using old-world techniques, this artful corkscrew from Raindrops in Virginia is durable and clean. It comes in a wood-burned box, making it the perfect gift for your favorite wine connoisseur or barware collector. RaindropsInVirginia.com, $65

FARM BITTERS

Artemisia Farm & Vineyard, Bentonville

Made from native botanicals that blend medicinal and artisanal properties to create a more sustainable cocktail experience, Artemisia’s variety includes: Junio elder bitters, Æstas sumac bitters, Incendia smoked cherry bitters, and Quercus oak bitters, all of which tell a sensory story of the Shenandoah Valley. Artemisia.farm, $18.99

CBD TINCTURE

Dr. Stoner’s CBD, Virginia Beach

Dr. Stoner’s has become a staple in upscale bars and restaurants. The herb-infused spirit offers robust flavors, high-quality CBD, and full-spectrum phytocannabinoid to relax and delight taste buds in alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. DrStonersCBD.com, $59.99

MAGNETIC WOODEN BOTTLE OPENER

Scott Carl Creations, Richmond

Made from white oak and walnut, these polished tools offer convenient use and subtle decor for any magnetic surface. The openers are sleek, unique, and in line with Scott Carl’s other pieces, all of which are designed to be sustainable and functional. ScottCarlCreations.com, $20

Rob Osterrmaier Consociate Media winery book 06292021 03 The Art and Science of Viticulture and Winemaking book illustration Tuesday June 29, 2021.

THE ART AND SCIENCE OF VITICULTURE AND WINEMAKING BY PATRICK DUFFELER

Williamsburg Winery

Patrick Duffeler, founder of Williamsburg Winery, has released a second edition of his book, Art and Science of Viticulture and Winemaking. This edition focuses on a “visually compelling story” through beautiful images and illuminating text that romanticize the process of winemaking at the Williamsburg vineyard. WilliamsburgWinery.com, $9.50

This article originally appeared in the October 2021 issue.