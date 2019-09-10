Staunton Sweet Corn

A recipe for Zynodoa’s cornbread.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Zynodoa Restaurant on Facebook

“We took cornbread and amped it up by coating the top with sugar and torching it to create a textural component and add a crunch. Our cornbread is the product of great local ingredients by using fresh butter from Mainstreet Farmstead and local cornmeal from Byrds Mill.” — Chef Matt Hull

2 heaping cups all-purpose flour

2 ¼ cups cornmeal

1 cup sugar, plus extra for brûléeing

2 ¼ teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon salt

2 eggs

3 cups whole milk, divided

1 cup melted butter, divided

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs with 1 cup of the milk. Slowly whisk the liquids in with the dry ingredients. Continue adding more milk, slowly whisking it in, until the batter is thick but pourable. You may not need all of the milk. Whisk in ½ cup of the melted butter. This makes about 5 cups batter. Set the batter aside to rest for up to an hour. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 400 degrees. Lightly oil a 10-inch cast-iron skillet and heat it in the oven for 10 minutes. Pour the batter into the heated skillet and bake until golden around the edges and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Brush the remaining melted butter across the top of the cornbread, then sprinkle with a light coating of sugar. Place the bread under the broiler or use a torch to brûlée the sugar until it caramelizes. Serve warm.

Serves 8-12

