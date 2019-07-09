Start Your Engines

Southside Speedway in Midlothian celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Opened on April 15, 1959 by J.M. Wilkinson, Midlothian’s Southside Speedway came to be known as “The Toughest Short Track in the South.” Over its 60-year history, the one-third-mile track has hosted racing greats such as Richard Petty, Junior Johnson, and Darrell Waltrip.

Now operated by Wilkinson’s daughter, Sue Clements, and granddaughter, Jennifer Mullis, the speedway currently offers six divisions: late model, modified, grand stock, U-car, legends, and bandoleros.

Southside Speedway opened for its 60th season on March 29 with races for all six divisions. Upcoming Friday-night races include a 75-lap late model race on July 12; driver meet-and-greet nights on July 26 and August 9 (the August date will also serve as the INEX Regional Qualifier for the legends division); and Military Appreciation Night on June 28. The 12-race season concludes with Championship Night on August 23. SouthsideSpeedway.net

This article originally appeared in our June 2019 issue.