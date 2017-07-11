Start Your Engines

The Primland racing experience offers a weekend of high-speed luxury.

The Primland racing experience invites guests to spend the weekend with top racing professionals. One of the highlights is a 190-mph “hot lap” with either Tom Kristensen or Harold Primat in the 585-horsepower Audi R8 LMS, a terrestrial version of riding shotgun in a fighter jet. Think lots of G-force.That’s no ordinary getaway.

Tickets $8,500 including racing, helicopter transport, golf tournament, two nights’ luxury accommodation for two and all meals. Primland.com