Start Your Engines

by

The Primland racing experience offers a weekend of high-speed luxury.

The Primland racing experience invites guests to spend the weekend with top racing professionals. One of the highlights is a 190-mph “hot lap” with either Tom Kristensen or Harold Primat in the 585-horsepower Audi R8 LMS, a terrestrial version of riding shotgun in a fighter jet. Think lots of G-force.That’s no ordinary getaway. 

Tickets $8,500 including racing, helicopter transport, golf tournament, two nights’ luxury accommodation for two and all meals. Primland.com

Tags

by

Vote Now
TGL Subscribe Image

Events

View more
Always Classic Subscribe

Most Popular