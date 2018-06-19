Stars Are Out Tonight

Lexington's Lime Kiln Theater.

Lime Kiln has had its share of ups and downs, but today, the 51-year-old outdoor theater, set among the stone ruins of a 19th century lime quarry, is flourishing.

Since re-opening in 2014 as a volunteer-based non-profit organization—after a brief closure—Lime Kiln has sold out almost every one of its summer concerts.

“It’s just such a unique venue that we’ve got a great reputation not just with audiences, but also with artists,” says executive director Spencer McElroy.

The stage in the 650-seat natural amphitheater known as the Bowl—surrounded by outcrops and chiseled into the rocks—has attracted national acts, including Gillian Welch, the Infamous Stringdusters and others. “A lot of artists say it’s the Red Rocks of the East,” says McElroy.

“We’re doing a lot of work to the site this year,” he adds, including clearing out and rebuilding stone arches in the Kiln, the site’s newly-opened tented second venue. Other improvements include the installation of a retractable fabric roof structure over the main stage in the Bowl.

The Turnpike Troubadours will perform June 28 at the Lime Kiln Theater. For the full 2018 summer season lineup, go to LimeKilnTheater.org