Starring Three Stars

A delicious new documentary.

“It’s either art or garbage,” says chef Patrick O’Connell of his food in The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious New Documentary. “Anything we do has to be extraordinary.” The documentary, which premiered at the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville in October 2019, follows O’Connell and his team as they celebrate the inn’s 40th anniversary and chase its third Michelin star.

Director of public relations Rachel Hayden sums up the inn’s prestige in the documentary: “The Inn at Little Washington is a double-five-star, double-five-diamond hotel. And then we have the Wine Spectator Grand award, five James Beard awards, two Michelin stars.” The inn was awarded three Michelin stars in 2019, which it maintained in the 2020 Michelin Guide, and O’Connell also earned the James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award in May 2019.

“This place is a set,” says executive sous chef Andrew Wright in the documentary, “There’s a play going on 24 hours a day.” Take a look behind the scenes when The Inn at Little Washington airs on PBS on March 27.

The documentary was produced by Show of Force production company with chef Spike Mendelsohn and VPM, Virginia’s Home for Public Media. InnAtLittleWashington.com

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.