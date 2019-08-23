Sprouting Up

New seed library at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens

The Lora Robins Library at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has started a free seed library—a circulating collection of seeds that people can borrow, plant, harvest, save, and return to the library. “Virginia is home to a few seed libraries, but none are widely accessible in the greater Richmond area,” says garden librarian Dory Klein. “This initiative is part of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s mission to connect people through plants to improve communities.”

Seed libraries offer many benefits: They empower people to grow their own food from seed; foster a community of sharing; promote sustainable, organic, and affordable gardening practices; promote agricultural diversity; and highlight local history. Participants will sign a “Safe Seed Pledge,” ensuring the seeds have been collected, cleaned, stored, and labeled in a responsible way.

There is no cost to participate, but garden admission is required to access the library (free for members). The library is open daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m. In addition, the seed library will be supported by programming, events, and other resources, including book displays, web resources, and social media. LewisGinter.org

This article originally appeared in our June 2019 issue.