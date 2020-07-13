Spring Sips

A new drink can be a welcomed surprise.

A new cocktail recipe is always a good thing to have in your back pocket like for this colorful Pom Flower 75, for example.

Pom Flower 75

¾ ounce Square One Botanical Spirit

1 ounce Square One Pink Daisy cocktail mix

5-6 ounces sparkling rosé wine

Pour Square One Botanical and Pink Daisy into a Champagne flute and top with chilled sparkling rosé.

Bergamot Rye Sour

1 egg white

1 ounce Square One Bergamot Vodka

1 ounce rye whiskey

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

¾ ounce simple syrup

1 cocktail cherry

Dry-shake the egg white vigorously for 30 seconds in a cocktail shaker. Add the spirits, lemon juice, and simple syrup, plus ice, and shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain into a cocktail coupe and garnish with a cocktail cherry.

Blackberry Basil Swizzle

5 fresh blackberries

1 ½ ounces Square One Basil Vodka

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

½ ounce Square One Spicy Ginger Syrup

3 ounces club soda

1 basil leaf

Muddle four of the berries in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, vodka, lemon juice, and ginger syrup; shake briefly to blend. Pour into a Collins glass filled with ice and top with club soda. Spear remaining blackberry and a basil leaf onto a cocktail skewer for garnish.

Country Thyme

3 sprigs of fresh thyme

handful of fresh blueberries or other berries

½ lemon, quartered

1 ½ ounces Square One Organic Vodka

½ ounce simple syrup

Slap thyme sprigs to release the oils and put two sprigs in highball glass filled with ice. In mixing cup, muddle berries and lemon. Add vodka, simple syrup, and ice. Shake and strain into glass. Garnish with thyme sprig.