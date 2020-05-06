Spring Sips

Allison Evanow created Square One Organic Spirits in Charlottesville in 2004 when she realized no one was applying the farm-to-table philosophy to the bar. Square One offers five flavors of vodka and botanical spirits (cucumber, bergamot, botanical, basil, and original), all made from certified organic rye and botanical ingredients, as well as a new line of mixers. For more on Square One or to purchase online, visit SquareOneOrganicSpirits.com.

Ready for warm weather cocktails? Here are four recipes, courtesy of Square One.

× 1 of 3 Expand Pom Flower 75. Photo courtesy of Square One Organic Spirits. × 2 of 3 Expand Bergamot Rye Sour. Photo courtesy of Square One Organic Spirits. × 3 of 3 Expand Country Thyme. Photo courtesy of Square One Organic Spirits. Prev Next

Pom Flower 75

¾ ounce Square One Botanical Spirit

1 ounce Square One Pink Daisy cocktail mix

5-6 ounces sparkling rosé wine

Pour Square One Botanical and Pink Daisy into a Champagne flute and top with chilled sparkling rosé.

Bergamot Rye Sour

1 egg white

1 ounce Square One Bergamot Vodka

1 ounce rye whiskey

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

¾ ounce simple syrup

1 cocktail cherry

Dry-shake the egg white vigorously for 30 seconds in a cocktail shaker. Add the spirits, lemon juice, and simple syrup, plus ice, and shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain into a cocktail coupe and garnish with a cocktail cherry.

Country Thyme

3 sprigs of fresh thyme

handful of fresh blueberries or other berries

½ lemon, quartered

1 ½ ounces Square One Organic Vodka

½ ounce simple syrup

Slap thyme sprigs to release the oils and put two sprigs in highball glass filled with ice. In mixing cup, muddle berries and lemon. Add vodka, simple syrup, and ice. Shake and strain into glass. Garnish with thyme sprig.

Blackberry Basil Swizzle

5 fresh blackberries

1 ½ ounces Square One Basil Vodka

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

½ ounce Square One Spicy Ginger Syrup

3 ounces club soda

1 basil leaf

Muddle four of the berries in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, vodka, lemon juice, and ginger syrup; shake briefly to blend. Pour into a Collins glass filled with ice and top with club soda. Spear remaining blackberry and a basil leaf onto a cocktail skewer for garnish.

Read more about Evanow's business in our May/June 2020 issue, on newsstands now.