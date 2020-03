Spring Loaded

Food, festivals, home shows, garden events, and more for March and April.

× Expand AHS Spring Garden Market Photo by Thalia Romero

Food & Drink

March 7

History Bites, The Mariners’ Museum and Park, Newport News, 757-596-2222, MarinersMuseum.org

March 14-15 & 21-22

Highland County Maple Festival, Monterey, 540-468-2550, HighlandCounty.org

March 28

Desert Rose Winemaker Dinner, Marriott Ranch, Hume, 540-364-2627, DesertRoseWinery.com

April 4

Virginia Spirits Roadshow, Building Momentum Co-Op, Alexandria, VirginiaSpirits.org

April 11

Clarksville Lake Country Wine Festival, Downtown Clarksville, 434-374-2436, VirginiasLakeRegion.com

April 11

Spring Fredericksburg Brewfest, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, FredBrewFest.com

April 14

New River Brewfest, Nesselrod Bed & Breakfast, Radford, Facebook.com/NewRiverBrewfest

April 17

Splendor Garden to Table: A Feast for the Senses, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond, 804-262-9887, LewisGinter.org

April 18

Appomattox Oyster & Seafood Festival, Clover Hill Village, Appomattox, AppomattoxHistorical.org

April 18

East Coast She-Crab Soup Classic, 24th Street Park, Virginia Beach, BeachStreetUSA.com

April 18

Montpelier Wine Trail Spring Wine Festival, Mountain Run Winery, Culpeper, 703-638-5559, MontpelierWineTrail.com

April 25

Coastal Virginia Spirits Festival, MacArthur Center, Norfolk, CoastalVirginiaFestivals.com

May 2

Blacksburg Fork & Cork, Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, Blacksburg, 540-443-2008, BlacksburgForkAndCork.com

Festivals

March 13 & 14

Women’s Storytelling Festival, The Old Town Hall & The Auld Shebeen, Fairfax, BetterSaidThanDone.com

March 14

Shamrock the Block, Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, ShamrockTheBlock.com

March 14

Winterfest, Bryce Resort, Basye, 540-856-2121, BryceResort.com

April 4-5

Roanoke Pride, Elmwood Park Roanoke, Facebook.com/RoanokePride

April 13-19

Tom Tom Summit & Festival, Charlottesville, TomTomFest.com

April 18

Blue Ridge Kite Festival, Green Hill Park, Roanoke County, RoanokeCountyParks.com

April 21-26

Richmond International Film Festival, 804-219-0675, RVAFilmFestival.com

April 24-May 3

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, Winchester, 540-662-3863, TheBloom.com

April 25

Hill City Pride, Lynchburg City Stadium, HillCityPride.org

× Expand Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Photo by Gary Sousa

Sports

Fourth Fridays from March through September

Run, Sweat & Beers, Brothers Craft Brewing, Harrisonburg, 540-421-6599, BrothersCraftBrewing.com

March 20-22

Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend, Virginia Beach, 757-412-1056, ShamrockMarathon.com

April 4

Keswick Hunt Club’s 1st Annual Sporting Clays Tournament, East End Farm, Louisa, 434-296-9405, KeswickHuntClub.com

April 18 & 25

69th Annual Ernest “Pig” Robertson Fishing Rodeo, Lake Spring Park, Salem, SalemVa.gov

May 2

Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon, Smith Mountain Lake State Park, 757-570-9934, KineticMultisports.com

Home & Garden

March 6-8

Rockingham County Home & Garden Show, Rockingham County Fairgrounds, Harrisonburg, RockinghamCountyHomeShow.com

March 14

Opening Week Trail Hike, Poplar Forest, Forest, 434-525-1806, PoplarForest.org

April 4-5

Gloucester Daffodil Festival, Main Street, Gloucester, DaffodilFestivalVa.org

April 17-18

American Horticultural Society’s Spring Garden Market, River Farm, Alexandria, 703-768-5700, AHSGardening.org

April 17-19

Floyd Herb & Plant Festival, Chantilly Farm, Floyd, FloydHerbFest.com

April 18-20

Historic Garden Week, Statewide, VaGardenWeek.org

April 25

Early Bird Spring Craft Fair and Gardening Primer, Crafteria and Church Ave., Roanoke, 540-314-0994, GoodTimesEventCo.com

April 25

Herbs Galore & More, Maymont, Richmond, 804-358-7166, Maymont.org

Share the Date: Tell us about your upcoming event, and we might share it in print! Send an email to Editors@CapeFear.com with the event name, date(s), location, sponsor, admission price, contact info, and a brief description. Plus, submit your event to our online calendar here.