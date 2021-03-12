Spring Events 2021

27 places to go and things to do.
ARTS & EXHIBITIONS
Mar. 17
Leadership Lecture: George Washington and Entrepreneurial Leadership; (presented virtually by George Washington’s Mount Vernon); 703-780-2000, MountVernon.org
Apr. 10
Stash Blast Fabric Sale; The Virginia Quilt Museum, Harrisonburg; 540-433-3818, VaQuiltMuseum.org
MUSIC
Mar. 26
Together on Stage presents Just Us (live virtual concert); Suffolk Center for the Cultural Arts, Suffolk; 757-923-0003, SuffolkCenter.org
Apr. 9
Paper Aliens (live virtual concerts); Suffolk Center for the Cultural Arts, Suffolk; 757-923-0003, SuffolkCenter.org
FOOD & DRINK
Mar. 21
5th Annual Campsite Cook-Off Oktoberfest; Douthat State Park, Millboro; 540-862-8100, DCR.Virginia.gov
Mar. 30-Apr. 8
Canstruction Food Drive; Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Fredericksburg; 540-371-7666, FredFood.org
Apr. 4
Easter Brunch & Easter Egg Hunt; Cooper’s Landing Inn & Traveler’s Tavern; Clarksville; 434-374-2866, CoopersLandingInn.net
May 9
Mother’s Day Tea in the Garden; Beagle Ridge Herb Farm, Wytheville; 276-621-4511, BeagleRidge.org
THEATER, DANCE, & PERFORMANCE
Apr. 19
SigWorks: Monday Night Play Readings – Light (presented virtually by Signature Theatre); Arlington; 703-820-9771, SigTheatre.org
FESTIVALS
Mar. 20
Mill Mountain Zoo’s Spring Fling; Roanoke; 540-343-3241, MMZoo.org
Apr. 11
3rd Annual Fierce Film Festival; Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke; 540-343-3241, MMZoo.org
Apr. 17
Mill Mountain Zoo’s Party for the Planet; Roanoke; 540-343-3241, MMZoo.org
- CLICK HERE for more events at Mill Mountain Zoo.
Apr. 23 - May 2
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival; Winchester; 540-662-3863, TheBloom.com
May 1
52nd Annual Chincoteague Seafood Festival; Tom’s Cove Park, Chincoteague; 757-336-6161, ChincoteagueChamber.com
May 8
RV(irtual)A Booklovers’ Festival (presented virtually); 804-644-3090, RVABookloversFestival.com
SPORTS
Mar. 17
Daylight Savings Celebratory Trail Run & Mountain Bike Ride; Flag Rock Area Trails, Norton; 276-679-1160, NortonVa.gov
Apr. 3
Visit Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K (virtual or beginning at the Martinsville YMCA); 276-632-1772, MilesInMartinsville.com
Apr. 11
SledgeHammer XC Mountain Bike Race; Mountain Laurel Trails, Ridgeway; 276-340-9144, CyclingVa.com
Apr. 17
Quantico Crucible 5K; Marine Corps Base Quantico; 703-784-2225, MarineMarathon.com
Apr. 24
Brownsburg Community Association’s Run of the Mill 5K; Brownsburg to Wade’s Mill, Raphine; 540-348-1400, BrownsburgVa.com
May 1
Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon; Smith Mountain Lake State Park; Huddleston; 757-570-9934, KineticMultisports.com
HOME & GARDEN
Mar. 15
Poplar Forest Opening Day; Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, Forest; 434-525-1806, PoplarForest.org
Apr. 20
Lynchburg Garden Day; Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, Forest; 434-525-1806, PoplarForest.org
Apr. 24-25
Lavender Academy; Beagle Ridge Herb Farm, Wytheville; 276-621-4511, BeagleRidge.org
Apr. 24
Living History Day; Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, Brookneal; 434 376-2044, RedHill.org
May 1
National Herb Day Celebration; Beagle Ridge Herb Farm, Wytheville; 276-621-4511, BeagleRidge.org
May 7
The Palace Garden Party; Governor’s Palace, Colonial Williamsburg; 888-965-7254, ColonialWilliamsburg.org
This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue. All events were accurate at publication but may change without notice. Please check with organizers before traveling.