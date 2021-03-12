Spring Events 2021

ARTS & EXHIBITIONS 

Mar. 17

Leadership Lecture: George Washington and Entrepreneurial Leadership; (presented virtually by George Washington’s Mount Vernon); 703-780-2000, MountVernon.org

Apr. 10

Stash Blast Fabric Sale; The Virginia Quilt Museum, Harrisonburg; 540-433-3818, VaQuiltMuseum.org

MUSIC

Mar. 26

Together on Stage presents Just Us (live virtual concert); Suffolk Center for the Cultural Arts, Suffolk; 757-923-0003, SuffolkCenter.org

Apr. 9

Paper Aliens (live virtual concerts); Suffolk Center for the Cultural Arts, Suffolk; 757-923-0003, SuffolkCenter.org

FOOD & DRINK

Mar. 21

5th Annual Campsite Cook-Off Oktoberfest; Douthat State Park, Millboro; 540-862-8100, DCR.Virginia.gov

Mar. 30-Apr. 8

Canstruction Food Drive; Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Fredericksburg; 540-371-7666, FredFood.org

Apr. 4

Easter Brunch & Easter Egg Hunt; Cooper’s Landing Inn & Traveler’s Tavern; Clarksville; 434-374-2866, CoopersLandingInn.net

May 9

Mother’s Day Tea in the Garden; Beagle Ridge Herb Farm, Wytheville; 276-621-4511, BeagleRidge.org

THEATER, DANCE, & PERFORMANCE 

Apr. 19

SigWorks: Monday Night Play Readings – Light (presented virtually by Signature Theatre); Arlington; 703-820-9771, SigTheatre.org

FESTIVALS

Mar. 20

Mill Mountain Zoo’s Spring Fling; Roanoke; 540-343-3241, MMZoo.org

Apr. 11

3rd Annual Fierce Film Festival; Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke; 540-343-3241, MMZoo.org

Apr. 17

Mill Mountain Zoo’s Party for the Planet; Roanoke; 540-343-3241, MMZoo.org

Apr. 23 - May 2

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival; Winchester; 540-662-3863, TheBloom.com

May 1

52nd Annual Chincoteague Seafood Festival; Tom’s Cove Park, Chincoteague; 757-336-6161, ChincoteagueChamber.com

May 8

RV(irtual)A Booklovers’ Festival (presented virtually); 804-644-3090, RVABookloversFestival.com

SPORTS

Mar. 17

Daylight Savings Celebratory Trail Run & Mountain Bike Ride; Flag Rock Area Trails, Norton; 276-679-1160, NortonVa.gov

Apr. 3

Visit Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K (virtual or beginning at the Martinsville YMCA); 276-632-1772, MilesInMartinsville.com

Apr. 11

SledgeHammer XC Mountain Bike Race; Mountain Laurel Trails, Ridgeway; 276-340-9144, CyclingVa.com

Apr. 17

Quantico Crucible 5K; Marine Corps Base Quantico; 703-784-2225, MarineMarathon.com

Apr. 24

Brownsburg Community Association’s Run of the Mill 5K; Brownsburg to Wade’s Mill, Raphine; 540-348-1400, BrownsburgVa.com

May 1

Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon; Smith Mountain Lake State Park; Huddleston; 757-570-9934, KineticMultisports.com

HOME & GARDEN

Mar. 15

Poplar Forest Opening Day; Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, Forest; 434-525-1806, PoplarForest.org

Apr. 20

Lynchburg Garden Day; Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, Forest; 434-525-1806, PoplarForest.org

Apr. 24-25

Lavender Academy; Beagle Ridge Herb Farm, Wytheville; 276-621-4511, BeagleRidge.org

Apr. 24

Living History Day; Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, Brookneal; 434 376-2044, RedHill.org

May 1

National Herb Day Celebration; Beagle Ridge Herb Farm, Wytheville; 276-621-4511, BeagleRidge.org

May 7

The Palace Garden Party; Governor’s Palace, Colonial Williamsburg; 888-965-7254, ColonialWilliamsburg.org

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue. All events were accurate at publication but may change without notice. Please check with organizers before traveling.

