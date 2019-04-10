Spring Bites

Tasteful happenings around the state.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Great American Food Truck Festival

Titanic Dinner

April 13, King George

In honor of RMS Titanic’s 105th anniversary, guests at Belle Grove Plantation can choose to be a first-, second-, or third-class passenger and wear period dress. Enjoy an eight-course dinner based on actual menus found on the ship. Tickets $95 before March 30. BelleGrovePlantation.org

Fork & Cork

April 20, Blacksburg

Partake in local varietals including Chambourcin, Cabernet Franc, and Viognier at the 11th annual event. Try wine samplings and pairings, watch cooking demonstrations, and check out work by local artisans. Tickets $10-$50. BlacksburgForkAndCork.com

Mac & Cheese Festival

April 27, Leesburg

Pay homage to a classic comfort food at this event presented by the Great American Food Truck Festival. The day includes more than 25 food vendors, music by DJ Deficit, and door prizes. Tickets $10-$225. NOVAMacFest2019.EventBrite.com

