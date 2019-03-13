Spring Arts

Concerts, performances, festivals, and more around the Commonwealth.

× Expand Danielle Pastin as Cio-Cio San. Photo courtesy of Virginia Opera

Madama Butterfly

March 15, 17, & 19, Norfolk

The Virginia Opera House presents Giacomo Puccini’s iconic tragic opera, which is based on a short story by John Luther Long about an American naval officer’s betrayal of his Japanese wife, “Butterfly.” Tickets $20-120. VaOpera.org

Virginia Festival of the Book

March 20 - 24, Charlottesville

At more than 70 venues across Charlottesville and Albemarle County, the 25th festival welcomes national and regional award winning authors, illustrators, and publishers. Laurie Halse Anderson, a two-time National Book Award finalist and the author of SHOUT, is one of the event’s many speakers. Free admission for most events. VaBook.org

Bridge the Gap for Art

April 6 - 7, Rockingham

Whether you are looking for pottery or handcrafting, Rockingham and Green counties have everything Virginia art lovers need. Noon Whistle Pottery and SoLace Studios Fine Handcrafts have partnered together for an opening weekend that features local artwork, wine, food, and music. Free admission. BridgeTheGapForArt.com

Dance Theatre of Harlem

May 3 - 5, Norfolk

Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival and the 2019 American Evolution Commemoration, the troupe celebrates their 50th anniversary at Chrysler Hall with the world premiere of a new ballet, featuring choreography by Claudia Schreier. Tickets $15-$59. VaFest.org

Star Wars in Concert

May 4, Richmond

Celebrate “Star Wars Day” at the Altria Theater with a screening of Star Wars: A New Hope. The musical score is performed live by the Richmond Symphony, led by conductor Keitaro Harada. Tickets $40-$80. RichmondSymphony.com

