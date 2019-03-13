Spring Arts

Concerts, performances, festivals, and more around the Commonwealth.
Danielle Pastin as Cio-Cio San.
Photo courtesy of Virginia Opera
Madama Butterfly
March 15, 17, & 19, Norfolk
The Virginia Opera House presents Giacomo Puccini’s iconic tragic opera, which is based on a short story by John Luther Long about an American naval officer’s betrayal of his Japanese wife, “Butterfly.” Tickets $20-120. VaOpera.org
Virginia Festival of the Book
March 20 - 24, Charlottesville
At more than 70 venues across Charlottesville and Albemarle County, the 25th festival welcomes national and regional award winning authors, illustrators, and publishers. Laurie Halse Anderson, a two-time National Book Award finalist and the author of SHOUT, is one of the event’s many speakers. Free admission for most events. VaBook.org
Bridge the Gap for Art
April 6 - 7, Rockingham
Whether you are looking for pottery or handcrafting, Rockingham and Green counties have everything Virginia art lovers need. Noon Whistle Pottery and SoLace Studios Fine Handcrafts have partnered together for an opening weekend that features local artwork, wine, food, and music. Free admission. BridgeTheGapForArt.com
Dance Theatre of Harlem
May 3 - 5, Norfolk
Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival and the 2019 American Evolution Commemoration, the troupe celebrates their 50th anniversary at Chrysler Hall with the world premiere of a new ballet, featuring choreography by Claudia Schreier. Tickets $15-$59. VaFest.org
Star Wars in Concert
May 4, Richmond
Celebrate “Star Wars Day” at the Altria Theater with a screening of Star Wars: A New Hope. The musical score is performed live by the Richmond Symphony, led by conductor Keitaro Harada. Tickets $40-$80. RichmondSymphony.com
