Sounds & The Stage

Music and arts events around the Commonwealth for July and August.

× Expand Chartway Federal Credit Union American Music Festival. Photo by John Lesko

Music

Through Aug. 4

Wintergreen Music Festival, Wintergreen Resort and surrounding venues, Roseland, 434-361-0541, Wintergreen-Music.org

July 21-28

FloydFest, Blue Cow Pavilion, Floyd, 888-823-3787, FloydFest.com

Aug. 23

The Manhattan Transfer, The Birchmere, Alexandria , 703-549-7500, Birchmere.com

Aug. 30-Sept. 1

Chartway Federal Credit Union American Music Festival, Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Virginia Beach, 800-822-3224, LiveOnAtlantic.com

Aug. 30-Sept. 1

Appaloosa Music Festival, Skyline Ranch Resort, Front Royal, 703-599-8085, AppaloosaFestival.com

Art & Exhibitions

Through July 21

Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show, Virginia Beach Convention Center, TreasuresOfTheEarth.com

Through July 27

Kimberly Witham and Mary Dondero, Larkin Arts, Harrisonburg, 540-236-4223, LarkinArts.com

Through Aug. 25

Memory Painting: Harriet French Turner and Queena Stovall, Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke, 540-342-5760, TaubmanMuseum.org

July 30-Aug. 25

Some Like It Hot, Potomac Fiber Arts Gallery Studio 29 at the Torpedo Factory Art Center, Alexandria, 703-746-4570, PotomacFiberArtsGallery.com

Aug. 1-January 2020

In Conversation: Inspired Furniture Then and Now, William King Museum of Art, Abingdon, 276-628-5005, WilliamKingMuseum.org

Aug. 10-11

Spotsy Art Festival, Historic Spotsylvania Courthouse, 703-887-2878, SpotsyArtsFestival.com

Theater, Dance, & Performance

Through July 21

Chess, Generic Theater, Norfolk, 757-441-2160, GenericTheater.org

July 26-Aug. 4

Steel Magnolias, Culbreth Theatre, Charlottesville, 434-924-3376, HeritageTheatreFestival.org

