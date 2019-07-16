Sounds & The Stage

Music and arts events around the Commonwealth for July and August.
Chartway Federal Credit Union American Music Festival.
Photo by John Lesko
Music
Through Aug. 4
Wintergreen Music Festival, Wintergreen Resort and surrounding venues, Roseland, 434-361-0541, Wintergreen-Music.org
July 21-28
FloydFest, Blue Cow Pavilion, Floyd, 888-823-3787, FloydFest.com
Aug. 23
The Manhattan Transfer, The Birchmere, Alexandria , 703-549-7500, Birchmere.com
Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Chartway Federal Credit Union American Music Festival, Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Virginia Beach, 800-822-3224, LiveOnAtlantic.com
Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Appaloosa Music Festival, Skyline Ranch Resort, Front Royal, 703-599-8085, AppaloosaFestival.com
Art & Exhibitions
Through July 21
Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show, Virginia Beach Convention Center, TreasuresOfTheEarth.com
Through July 27
Kimberly Witham and Mary Dondero, Larkin Arts, Harrisonburg, 540-236-4223, LarkinArts.com
Through Aug. 25
Memory Painting: Harriet French Turner and Queena Stovall, Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke, 540-342-5760, TaubmanMuseum.org
July 30-Aug. 25
Some Like It Hot, Potomac Fiber Arts Gallery Studio 29 at the Torpedo Factory Art Center, Alexandria, 703-746-4570, PotomacFiberArtsGallery.com
Aug. 1-January 2020
In Conversation: Inspired Furniture Then and Now, William King Museum of Art, Abingdon, 276-628-5005, WilliamKingMuseum.org
Aug. 10-11
Spotsy Art Festival, Historic Spotsylvania Courthouse, 703-887-2878, SpotsyArtsFestival.com
Theater, Dance, & Performance
Through July 21
Chess, Generic Theater, Norfolk, 757-441-2160, GenericTheater.org
July 26-Aug. 4
Steel Magnolias, Culbreth Theatre, Charlottesville, 434-924-3376, HeritageTheatreFestival.org
Share the Date: Tell us about your upcoming event, and we might share it in print! Send an email to Editors@CapeFear.com with the event name, date(s), location, sponsor, admission price, contact info, and a brief description. Plus, submit your event to our online calendar here.