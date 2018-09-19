Sound of Summer

Don’t miss the last music festivals of the season.
Watermelon Park Fest
Sept. 20-22, Berryville | bluegrass, country
This popular event started out in 1960 as the first bluegrass festival in America. Revived in 2004 after years of hiatus, it remains a family-friendly affair now held at Watermelon Park with concerts by more than two dozen performers, workshops and kids activities. Tickets start at $50. WatermelonParkFest.com
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Sept. 21-23, Bristol | country, bluegrass
Hosted by the Birthplace of Country MusicMuseum, this Americana music festival in the city’s historic downtown district is a must for fans of all things country, bluegrass, folk and blues rock. Tickets start at $80. BirthPlaceOfCountryMusic.org
Richmond Folk Festival
Oct. 12-14, Richmond | world music, pop, rock, jazz
One of Virginia’s largest events, the Richmond Folk Festival lures visitors from all over the country to its seven stages in downtown Richmond’s historic riverfront for music and dance performances from more than 30 groups. Admission is free. RichmondFolkFestival.org
