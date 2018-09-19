Sound of Summer

Don’t miss the last music festivals of the season.

× 1 of 3 Expand Bela Fleck, Watermelon Park Fest × 2 of 3 Expand Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Photo by Cora Wagoner × 3 of 3 Expand Skip Rowland Skip Rowland Photography, Inc. 69th National Folk Festival Richmond Folk Festival Photo by Skip Rowland Prev Next

Watermelon Park Fest

Sept. 20-22, Berryville | bluegrass, country

This popular event started out in 1960 as the first bluegrass festival in America. Revived in 2004 after years of hiatus, it remains a family-friendly affair now held at Watermelon Park with concerts by more than two dozen performers, workshops and kids activities. Tickets start at $50. WatermelonParkFest.com

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Sept. 21-23, Bristol | country, bluegrass

Hosted by the Birthplace of Country MusicMuseum, this Americana music festival in the city’s historic downtown district is a must for fans of all things country, bluegrass, folk and blues rock. Tickets start at $80. BirthPlaceOfCountryMusic.org

Richmond Folk Festival

Oct. 12-14, Richmond | world music, pop, rock, jazz

One of Virginia’s largest events, the Richmond Folk Festival lures visitors from all over the country to its seven stages in downtown Richmond’s historic riverfront for music and dance performances from more than 30 groups. Admission is free. RichmondFolkFestival.org

For more on how to make the most of your festival experience, check out our ultimate guide to summer music festivals.