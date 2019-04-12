Sophie Wood & David Riedl

November 11, 2017 • Big Spring Farm, Lexington

× 1 of 6 Expand Photos by Kristen Horton Photography × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Leaves raining from the trees along the water’s edge highlighted Virginia’s natural beauty and provided the perfect outdoor setting for the marriage of Sophie Wood to David Riedl in Lexington. “While visiting Big Spring Farm, we immediately fell in love with the natural lake and mountainside,” says Sophie. The location was central to both families, as well as the couple. A color palette of deep greens, burgundy, navy, and brown for the wedding party and floral elements blended with the natural fall landscape. Sophie’s mother, an avid gardener, dried rose petals from her gardens and placed them in cones for guests to toss as the couple departed the ceremony. “The photographs of our recessional with petals in the air are some of my very favorite from the day,” Sophie says. At the reception, a bonfire, lanterns surrounding the lake, and soft lighting kept the romantic warmth in the evening’s celebration.

Details

Photographer: Kristen Horton Photography, Floyd, KristenHPhotography.pixieset.com | Planner: Kellie Minter, Allure Weddings & Events, Troutville, Facebook.com/AllureWeddingsAndEvents | Floral Design: Honey Bee’s Florist, Staunton, HoneyBeeFlorist.com | Gown: Jeanette’s Bride ‘n Boutique, Manassas, JeanettesBride.com | Hair: Erica Toney, Brides by E, Roanoke, BridesByE.weebly.com | Makeup: Amanda McCoy, Makeup by Ravishing, Roanoke, MakeupByRavishing.net | Caterer, Cake, & Rentals: Southern Inn Catering, Lexington, SouthernInnCatering.com | Music, Reception & Lighting: Bow Tied Weddings, Richmond, BowTiedWeddings.com

This article originally appeared in our Weddings 2019 issue.