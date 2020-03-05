Songs of Spring

Concerts, art exhibitions, theater, dance performances, and more for March and April.

× Expand Virginia International Tattoo Photo courtesy of the Virginia Arts Festival

Art & Exhibitions

Through April 24

Because of Conflict: Photographs by Peter Turnley, University of Richmond, 804-289-8276, Museums.Richmond.edu

Through May 3

Passages: An Installation in Progress, The Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College, Lynchburg, 434-947-8136, MaierMuseum.org

Through May 17

Edvard Munch and the Cycle of Life, Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk, 757-664-6200, Chrysler.org

March 19

Presentation on the Shenandoah Valley Tapestry, Woodlawn and Pope-Leighey House, Alexandria, 703-780-4000, WoodlawnPopeLeighey.org

April 3-5

The Bizarre Bazaar’s 28th Spring Market, Richmond Raceway Complex, 804-673-7015, TheBizarreBazaar.com

April 4 & 5

Fredericksburg Spring Arts & Crafts Faire, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, FredericksburgArtsAndCraftsFaire.com

April 4-July 26

Celestial Centennial: The Art and Legacy of Dorothy Gillespie, Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke, 540-342-5760, TaubmanMuseum.org

April 10-11

Annual Chincoteague Easter Decoy & Art Festival, Chincoteague Combined School, 757-336-6161, ChincoteagueDecoyShow.com

May 2

The May Faire, The Mill at Clifton Forge School of the Arts, Clifton Forge, 540-862-7275, CFSOTA.org

Music

March 14

Blues Beatles, 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke, 540-795-5618, 5PointsMusic.com

March 15

Brooklyn Rider with Maeve Gilchrist, Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg, 540-231-5300, ArtsCenter.VT.edu

March 16-17

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, 703-255-1900, WolfTrap.org

March 18

PUBLIQuartet, Bright Box Theater, Winchester, 540-665-2878, BrightBoxWinchester.com

March 18

The Revivalists, The NorVa, Norfolk, 757-627-4547, TheNorVa.com

March 20-22

Virginia Harp Center Festival, Hilton Arlington, 856-428-1430, VirginiaHarpCenterFestival.com

April 4

A Night With Buddy Holly, The American Theatre, Hampton, 757-722-2787, HamptonArts.net

April 18

Rocktown Beer & Music Festival, Turner Pavilion & Park, Harrisonburg, 540-432-8922, RocktownFestival.com

April 30-May 3

Virginia International Tattoo, Norfolk Scope Arena, 757-282-2822, VaFest.org

Theater, Performance, & Dance

March 6-21

La Fin Du Silence, Winchester Little Theatre, 540-662-3331, WLTOnline.org

March 7-8 & 12-15

Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre, Lynchburg, 434-846-8499, AcademyCenter.org

March 18

Finding Neverland, Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg, 540-231-5300, ArtsCenter.VT.edu

March 19-21 & 27-29

Of Mice and Men, TheatreWorks Community Players, Martinsville, 276-632-2800, TWCP.net

April 2-26

Noises Off, NextStop Theatre, Herndon, 866-811-4111, NextStopTheatre.org

April 17-19

Hong Kong Ballet ALICE (in Wonderland) with Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Chrysler Hall, Norfolk, 757-282-2822, VaFest.org

April 29

Les Ballets Trockadero De Monte Carlo, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach, 757-282-2822, VaFest.org

May 2

Dance Theatre of Harlem: 50th Anniversary Tour, Historic Academy of Music Theatre, Lynchburg, 434-846-8499, AcademyCenter.org

Share the Date: Tell us about your upcoming event, and we might share it in print! Send an email to Editors@CapeFear.com with the event name, date(s), location, sponsor, admission price, contact info, and a brief description. Plus, submit your event to our online calendar here.