This cookbook carries you home to Appalachia.

Smoke, Roots, Mountain, Harvest: Recipes and Stories Inspired by My Appalachian Home is author Lauren Angelucci McDuffie’s “way for me to honor the place that I feel so proud to call home with my stories and my food,” she writes in the cookbook’s introduction. Divided into four seasons, the book relies on “traditional mountain cookery” techniques and houses more than 70 recipes, including fire-roasted stuffed pumpkins for fall, miso-bacon moonshine mussels for winter, salt-baked fish with basil and lime for spring, and sweet potato hash browns with huckleberry-mustard sauce for summer. The Virginia native presents Appalachia as otherworldly and a welcoming home at once. HarvestAndHoney.com

This article originally appeared in our April 2020 issue.