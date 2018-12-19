Slice It, Shuck It, Smoke It

The tools of the trade you need for your next barbecue or oyster roast.

Point Break

Crafted of reclaimed wood from a century-old tobacco barn, this limited edition oyster knife by Richmond-based craftsman Brent Stubblefield (Join or Die) for Grid Supply Company is stained with leather dye to bring out the character of the wood and finished with a brass guard and mosaic pins. Handmade Tobacco Barn Oyster Knife, $125. GridSupplyCo.com

Aw Shucks

Give yourself an extra layer of protection when shucking oysters by using a hardwood shucking block paired with a matching French-style knife. Cheekily engraved with the phrase “Down to Shuck,” the set can also be customized for an extra fee. BrineHound Oyster Shucking Block and Oyster Knife, starting at $20. Etsy.com/Shop/BrineHound

What Wood You Do

Made from sustainably grown end-grain walnut, this 20-by-15-inch cutting board has a deep groove perfect for capturing those prized juices when you’re slicing meats. As pretty as it is practical, it doubles as a serving tray for your ’cue. Virginia Boys Kitchens Cutting Board, $89.97. VirginiaBoysKitchens.com

Early to Bed

Specially crafted to cook and serve oysters in an endless array of styles, this lightweight platter can take the heat with a dozen cooking wells and a generous reservoir for catching juices. Le Grande Oyster Bed, $129.99. TheOysterBed.com

Rock It Out

Ideal for camping, this small, portable rocket stove is self-feeding with a removable top that can accommodate large pots. All you need to steam some oysters is a few sticks to get it cranking. Christiansburg Weld Rocket Stove, $105. ChristiansburgWeld.com

× Expand Kudu Grill

Kudu Magic

This innovative open-fire cooking and campfire system lets you grill, bake, sear, sauté, steam and fry—all from one easy-to-set-up grill. Bonus: When you’re done cooking, it converts to a vertical fire pit. Kudu Grill, $499. KuduGrills.com

Tie One On

The perfect protective accessory for grilling meat or roasting oysters, this vintage-inspired leather apron will only get better with age. With an adjustable neck strap, easy-cinch waist, and multiple pockets, it’s designed with comfort and functionality in mind. Moore & Giles Capps Leather Work Apron, $375. MooreAndGiles.com

Spork It Over

Handcrafted by Charleston, S.C.-based artist Ann Ladson, this delicate utensil is custom designed to gently extract an oyster while cupping just enough of its juices to wash it down. Bronze Oyster Spork, $95. AnnLadson.com

Into The Fire

A trio of Lexington horses top this hand-forged barbecue tool set, which includes a spatula, fork and spoon. When you’re not flipping meat or stoking coals, each tool also has a bottle opener integrated into the handle. Forged Horse Head Tool Set, $150. Etsy.com/Shop/RefinersForge

Hands On

A latex “crinkle” coating provides the grip you need when shucking slippery oysters. From the Rappahannock Oyster Co. folks, who know a thing or two about shucking. Shucking Gloves, $12. RROysters.com

