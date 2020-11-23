Sleep Around

Photos by Stacey Van Berkel
The lobby at Hotel Weyanoke.
At these 14 boutique hotels scattered around the state, you can inhabit history.
The Blackburn Inn Staunton
Photos by Stacey Van Berkel
Guest room at The Blackburn Inn.
Housed in an early 1800s mental institution designed and built by a Thomas Jefferson protégé, The Blackburn Inn is an easy walk to downtown Staunton. Blackburn-Inn.com
The Bolling Wilson Hotel Wytheville
Originally opened in 1927 as the George Wythe Hotel, the hotel’s recent incarnation draws inspiration from former first lady Edith Bolling Wilson, the second wife of President Woodrow Wilson, who grew up across the street.
The Bristol Hotel Bristol
Once the sun sets, head to the hotel’s rooftop bar, Lumac, for cocktails and gorgeous views of the city’s century-old electric sign—”Bristol VA TENN: A Good Place to Live”—which straddles State Street, the border between the two states. BristolHotelVa.com
Hotel Cape Charles Cape Charles
Located in the quaint town of Cape Charles on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, this 100-year-old hotel mixes antiques and clean-lined modern design and offers harbor views from private glass balconies. HotelCapeCharles.com
The Craddock Terry Hotel Lynchburg
Once a shoe factory dating to 1888, this downtown Lynchburg property became a plush hotel after a 2007 makeover that kept the original industrial feel, with exposed wood beam ceilings, brick and stone exterior walls, and nine-foot-tall windows. CraddockTerryHotel.com
The Georges Lexington
Photos by Stacey Van Berkel
A guest room at The Georges.
A (growing) collection of downtown Lexington buildings make up The Georges, which blends deep history with luxe furnishings and thoughtful service. TheGeorges.com
Glass Light Hotel & Gallery Norfolk
Works of glass art by renowned artists such as Peter Bremers and Lino Tagliapietra hide in the corners and hang from the spaces of this hotel, housed in a 1912 downtown Norfolk building. GlassLightHotel.com
Jackson Park Inn Pulaski
Converted in 2015 from a 1920s grocery warehouse, this 32-room hotel 15 miles from Claytor Lake features old brick, exposed post-and-beam timbers, and wide plank wood floors. JacksonParkInn.com
Hotel Laurance Luray
This charming 12-room hotel, which began its life in 1830 as a mercantile store, is known for its crisp, contemporary design and comfortable beds and for suites with kitchens, a rarity among boutique hotels.
Linden Row Inn Richmond
Way back in 1988, this 70-room inn was carved out of a handful of grand 19th century homes—arguably the nation’s best surviving row of Greek revival architecture—in downtown Richmond. LindenRowInn.com
Quirk Hotel Richmond and Charlottesville
Both of these hotels blend history with contemporary art and design in extraordinary ways. DestinationHotels.com
Western Front Hotel St. Paul
This hotel in tiny St. Paul boasts reclaimed wood doors, eclectic décor, and art that reflects early Appalachia.
Hotel Weyanoke Farmville
Once a bustling conference center on a popular rail route, Hotel Weyanoke has been reimagined as a small-town sanctuary with mid-century modern décor.
This article originally appeared in our October 2020 issue.