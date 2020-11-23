Sleep Around

× Expand Photos by Stacey Van Berkel The lobby at Hotel Weyanoke.

At these 14 boutique hotels scattered around the state, you can inhabit history.

The Blackburn Inn Staunton

Photos by Stacey Van Berkel Guest room at The Blackburn Inn.

Housed in an early 1800s mental institution designed and built by a Thomas Jefferson protégé, The Blackburn Inn is an easy walk to downtown Staunton. Blackburn-Inn.com

The Bolling Wilson Hotel Wytheville

Originally opened in 1927 as the George Wythe Hotel, the hotel’s recent incarnation draws inspiration from former first lady Edith Bolling Wilson, the second wife of President Woodrow Wilson, who grew up across the street.

BollingWilsonHotel.com

The Bristol Hotel Bristol

Once the sun sets, head to the hotel’s rooftop bar, Lumac, for cocktails and gorgeous views of the city’s century-old electric sign—”Bristol VA TENN: A Good Place to Live”—which straddles State Street, the border between the two states. BristolHotelVa.com

Hotel Cape Charles Cape Charles

Located in the quaint town of Cape Charles on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, this 100-year-old hotel mixes antiques and clean-lined modern design and offers harbor views from private glass balconies. HotelCapeCharles.com

The Craddock Terry Hotel Lynchburg

Once a shoe factory dating to 1888, this downtown Lynchburg property became a plush hotel after a 2007 makeover that kept the original industrial feel, with exposed wood beam ceilings, brick and stone exterior walls, and nine-foot-tall windows. CraddockTerryHotel.com

The Georges Lexington

Photos by Stacey Van Berkel A guest room at The Georges.

A (growing) collection of downtown Lexington buildings make up The Georges, which blends deep history with luxe furnishings and thoughtful service. TheGeorges.com

Glass Light Hotel & Gallery Norfolk

Works of glass art by renowned artists such as Peter Bremers and Lino Tagliapietra hide in the corners and hang from the spaces of this hotel, housed in a 1912 downtown Norfolk building. GlassLightHotel.com

Jackson Park Inn Pulaski

Converted in 2015 from a 1920s grocery warehouse, this 32-room hotel 15 miles from Claytor Lake features old brick, exposed post-and-beam timbers, and wide plank wood floors. JacksonParkInn.com

Hotel Laurance Luray

This charming 12-room hotel, which began its life in 1830 as a mercantile store, is known for its crisp, contemporary design and comfortable beds and for suites with kitchens, a rarity among boutique hotels.

HotelLaurance.com

Linden Row Inn Richmond

Way back in 1988, this 70-room inn was carved out of a handful of grand 19th century homes—arguably the nation’s best surviving row of Greek revival architecture—in downtown Richmond. LindenRowInn.com

Quirk Hotel Richmond and Charlottesville

Both of these hotels blend history with contemporary art and design in extraordinary ways. DestinationHotels.com

Western Front Hotel St. Paul

This hotel in tiny St. Paul boasts reclaimed wood doors, eclectic décor, and art that reflects early Appalachia.

WesternFrontHotel.com

Hotel Weyanoke Farmville

Once a bustling conference center on a popular rail route, Hotel Weyanoke has been reimagined as a small-town sanctuary with mid-century modern décor.

HotelWeyanoke.com

This article originally appeared in our October 2020 issue.