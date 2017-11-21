Sip and Shop

A new culinary bazaar at Tyson's Galleria invites shoppers to take their beverage with them while they shop.

Christmas shopping will not be the same this year at Tyson’s Galleria in Fairfax County. Mike Isabella, Washington D.C. chef and restaurateur, is preparing to open a culinary emporium, Isabella Eatery, on the mall’s third floor in November featuring nine various dining concepts. This 41,000-square-foot establishment, run by the former Top Chef contender himself, is licensed to let diners stroll through the food hall with adult beverages in hand, enabling them to travel from one concept to another.

Isabella is the owner of over a dozen restaurants in D.C., Virginia and Maryland with various culinary specialties from contemporary Italian to Spanish-Moroccan infusion to innovative Asian dishes. Isabella Eatery will include adaptations of these established restaurants, as well as debut concepts like a breakfast spot and an ice cream parlor. This contemporary culinary bazaar is the first of its kind, according to Isabella. All influences have come from his previous restaurants and extensive research on food halls and restaurants in major culinary cities like Chicago and New York. Combining full service dining, fast-casual spots, catering, bar service and retail, Isabella Eatery is a modern foodie’s mecca. TysonsGalleria.com