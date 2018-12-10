April 28, 2018 • Greater Richmond Convention Center, Richmond

More than $160,000 was raised to benefit VCU Trauma Center’s Injury and Violence Prevention Program at VCU Health’s Shining Knight Gala. More than 500 guests attended the April 28 event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. VCUHealth.org

