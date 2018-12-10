Shining Knight Gala

April 28, 2018 • Greater Richmond Convention Center, Richmond

×

1 of 4

Michel Aboutanos.jpg

Thomas Kojcsich

Michel Aboutanos

×

2 of 4

Charles and Dona Richardson Craft, Reese Fortune, Malina Richardson, Michel Aboutanos, and Maya, Alayna and Alycia Richardson.jpg

Thomas Kojcsich

Charles and Dona Richardson Craft, Reese Fortune, Malina Richardson, Michel Aboutanos, and Maya, Alayna and Alycia Richardson

×

3 of 4

Leslie Wade, Richard Bagby and Kyle Wade.jpg

Kevin Morley

Leslie Wade, Richard Bagby and Kyle Wade

×

4 of 4

Malina Richardson, Denise Gorondy and Ben Toderico.jpg

Thomas Kojcsich

Malina Richardson, Denise Gorondy and Ben Toderico

More than $160,000 was raised to benefit VCU Trauma Center’s Injury and Violence Prevention Program at VCU Health’s Shining Knight Gala. More than 500 guests attended the April 28 event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. VCUHealth.org

Upcoming Events 

April 13, 2019 — VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center's Spring Celebration of Life: The John Marshall Ballrooms, Richmond

May 2, 2019  — Pauley Heart Center Consortium Dinner: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Henrico

Tags

The Right Place

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular