April 28, 2018 • Greater Richmond Convention Center, Richmond
1 of 4
Thomas Kojcsich
Michel Aboutanos
2 of 4
Thomas Kojcsich
Charles and Dona Richardson Craft, Reese Fortune, Malina Richardson, Michel Aboutanos, and Maya, Alayna and Alycia Richardson
3 of 4
Kevin Morley
Leslie Wade, Richard Bagby and Kyle Wade
4 of 4
Thomas Kojcsich
Malina Richardson, Denise Gorondy and Ben Toderico
More than $160,000 was raised to benefit VCU Trauma Center’s Injury and Violence Prevention Program at VCU Health’s Shining Knight Gala. More than 500 guests attended the April 28 event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. VCUHealth.org
