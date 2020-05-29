Shellfish Days

Eat crab cakes to support the Chesapeake Bay.

The first week of June (June 1-7), celebrate Virginia’s second annual Crab Cake Week! In support of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and in conjunction with Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week, participating restaurants in Richmond and Williamsburg will donate 10 percent of crab cake sales to the Alliance, which works to restore and protect the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Participating restaurants will only serve blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay. AllianceForTheBay.org