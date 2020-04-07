Sharing the Good: A Series of Fortunate Events

“At times the world may seem an unfriendly and sinister place, but believe that there is much more good in it than bad.” – Lemony Snicket

× Expand Courtesy NVTRP.

There’s nothing like a disaster to bring out the best in people. Although the world is awash in frightening statistics and unthinkable news, we’ve seen just as many examples of people reaching out to help, support, nurture, and comfort each other. We’d like to amplify the good news by sharing “a series of fortunate events”—stories of Virginians caring for each other in this time of crisis. If you’ve witnessed kindness, your company or organization has resources to share, or you have an idea for sharing hope, please send us an email (subject: #sharethegood), and tag us on social media @VirginiaLiving #VirginiaLiving so we can like and share your posts, as well.

Teddy Time

Farm fun with NVTRP's new web series.

The nonprofit Northern Virginia Therapeutic Riding Program (NVTRP) has launched a new Facebook Live series, Teddy Time, airing on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at 2 p.m. Hosted by NVTRP’s miniature horse, Teddy, viewers can get a glimpse into the everyday happenings at O’Shaughnessy Farm in Clifton. Segments include everything from meeting the herd of NVTRP horses and learning how to care for the animals, to farm fun and educational crafts and stories. “During this unprecedented time of COVID-19, NVTRP is embracing the opportunity to engage and give back to our community and offer support and encouragement through the safety of our computers and devices,” the nonprofit said in a statement. Facebook.com/NVTRP/

Showtime

Virginia Repertory Theatre provides educational videos for children at home.

Amid the crisis, the education team of Richmond’s Virginia Repertory Theatre, led by education manager Irene Kuykendall, has reached out to families to see what learning tools and videos would best support them at this time when children are home for the rest of the school year. “We plan to use Skype or Zoom to check in live with our students and provide activities and fun challenges that they can do with siblings and parents,” Kuykendall says. The provided videos cover all of the arts, including acting, singing, dancing, and crafts/visual arts. Kids can make tissue paper box monsters, sock puppets, or create a costume to portray their favorite character in a play or musical. ”We are also videotaping our Tiny Tales for younger children, and we will release those free for the public, creating content that will support Richmond families,” Kuykendall says. VA-Rep.org

Get Smart

WHRO Public Media provides statewide access to 25 online high school courses.

Photo by CoWomen on Unsplash.com.

Due to school closings across the state, WHRO Public Media is offering access to 25 high school online courses for students across the Commonwealth. The entire year of content for each course is available for free. “Our online courses engage a variety of learning methods and can be instructor-led, self-taught, or used in blended learning environments. They are SOL-aligned, media rich, and fully customizable to meet school division’s needs,” says Bert Schmidt, the president and CEO of WHRO Public Media, which is owned by 21 school divisions and works with highly qualified educators to develop these award-winning courses.

WHRO Education’s premier library of digital content, eMediaVA, is a one-stop collection of high-quality instructional resources that are aligned to Virginia’s SOL. With more than 160,000 digital learning objects, eMediaVA draws content from trusted sources such as the Library of Congress, National Geographic Education, Sesame Workshop, Science Museum of Virginia, NASA, and many more. Students, teachers, parents, and administrators can access the courses at eMediaVA.org.

Pale Fire Helps

Harrisonburg brewery launches food bank resource to support restaurant workers during COVID-19 pandemic.

Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg has teamed up with Sysco, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, and Digital Minerva for “Pale Fire Helps,” a popup food bank to support restaurant workers during the COVID-19 crisis. Located in Pale Fire Brewing Company’s taproom, the food bank is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. “Pale Fire Helps is intended to provide tangible support to restaurant workers in these times of need,” says Tim Brady, founder of Pale Fire Brewing Company. “The restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard as our country practices necessary social distancing. Something as simple as groceries can go a long way.” Sysco and other community members and organizations have donated a variety of nonperishable items. More information is available at PaleFireHelps.com.

Keep It Country

Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum offers fun and educational activities to enjoy at home.

Courtesy the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is among the many Virginia museums closed right now, but its educational mission hasn’t stopped. The Bristol museum is now offering several activities to help students and families stay busy in an engaging and fun way. Each activity is related to aspects of the museum’s content, from songwriting and the banjo to important figures from the 1927 Bristol Sessions and the museum’s own Radio Bristol (which, by the way, continues to broadcast every day). Visit the museum's website for free student activity sheets. BirthplaceofCountryMusic.org