Shape Shifting

A seasonal transition that's anything but true to form.

A stroll through the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art's outdoor sculpture garden in Virginia Beach reveals steel and marble forged into graceful silhouettes that put us in the mood for geometric lines and crisp modernism this winter. These classic looks will take you from day to night events all winter long. Check out our style guide below and view our "where to wear" list of Virginia Beach events to track the season by.

× 1 of 7 Expand Victoria Beckham AW 2015. Similar styles at VictoriaBeckham.com/US × 2 of 7 Expand Loewe. Leather coin wallet, $250. Mr.Porter.com × 3 of 7 Expand Entu. Side table, $366. CrateandBarrel.com × 4 of 7 Expand Lanvin. Engraved rhodium-plated cufflinks, $190. MrPorter.com × 5 of 7 Expand Givenchy. Wool and cashmere-blend coat, $1,950. SaksFifthAvenue.com × 6 of 7 Expand Junya Watanabe Comme des Garçons. Textured oversize collar top, $1,292. FarFetch.com × 7 of 7 Expand Proenza Schouler. Leather ankle boots, $995. Net-a-Porter.com Prev Next

Where to Wear

Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Join contemporary portrait artist Tara McPherson for a reception and artist's lecture hosted by the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art. Refreshments will be served. Free to MOCA members, $5 general admission. VirginiaMOCA.org Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Ballet Virginia International will present The Nutcracker at the Sandler Center. Tickets start at $20. Additional shows on Saturday and Sunday. BalletVirginia.org Dec. 31 from 2:00 p.m. until midnight Virginia Beach Town Center will host Last Night on the Town, an event for adults and families to celebrate the new year with music, dancing, fireworks and displays. VABeachTownCenter.com