Serve It Up

Whether you’re watching a tournament or playing yourself, you’ll need a refreshing beverage.
Pimm's Cup
These cocktails are time-honored courtside traditions.
Honey Deuce
A tradition at the U.S. Open.
- 1 ¼ ounces Grey Goose vodka
- 3 ounces fresh squeezed lemonade
- ½ ounce Chambord
Fill a highball glass with crushed ice. Add the vodka, lemonade, and Chambord. Garnish with frozen honeydew melon balls.
Pimm’s Cup
The signature cocktail at Wimbledon.
- 1 ¾ ounces Pimm’s No. 1
- 5 ounces lemonade
- garnish: 2 mint leaves, 1 orange slice,
- 3 slices strawberry, 1 slice cucumber per glass
Combine the Pimm’s and lemonade. Pour into a glass filled with garnish and ice.
Westwood Bloody Mary
The drink of choice at the Club Challenge.
- 4 ounces Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix
- 1 ounce vodka
- juice of ½ lime
- celery (garnish)
Combine the mix, vodka, and lime juice; shake with ice and pour into a Collins glass filled with ice. Garnish with a stalk of celery.