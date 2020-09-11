Serve It Up

Whether you’re watching a tournament or playing yourself, you’ll need a refreshing beverage.

These cocktails are time-honored courtside traditions.

Honey Deuce

A tradition at the U.S. Open.

1 ¼ ounces Grey Goose vodka

3 ounces fresh squeezed lemonade

½ ounce Chambord

Fill a highball glass with crushed ice. Add the vodka, lemonade, and Chambord. Garnish with frozen honeydew melon balls.

Pimm’s Cup

The signature cocktail at Wimbledon.

1 ¾ ounces Pimm’s No. 1

5 ounces lemonade

garnish: 2 mint leaves, 1 orange slice,

3 slices strawberry, 1 slice cucumber per glass

Combine the Pimm’s and lemonade. Pour into a glass filled with garnish and ice.

Westwood Bloody Mary

The drink of choice at the Club Challenge.

4 ounces Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix

1 ounce vodka

juice of ½ lime

celery (garnish)

Combine the mix, vodka, and lime juice; shake with ice and pour into a Collins glass filled with ice. Garnish with a stalk of celery.