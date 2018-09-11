September Arts, Music and Architecture

Events and happenings around the state.

Curtain Call

Sept. 13, Staunton

Presented as part of the American Shakespeare Center’s 30th anniversary season, Richard III explores the end of the War of the Roses and Richard’s treacherous rise to the throne of England. An interactive Inside Plays workshop exploring Shakespeare’s stagecraft is held prior to the performance, along with a post-show Talkback Q&A session with the actors. The show runs through Dec. 1. Tickets from $20. AmericanShakespeareCenter.com

Back to Our Roots

Sept. 21-23, Bristol

More than 20 stages take over State Street and downtown for the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion—three days of live music from artists representing Americana, country, folk-rock, bluegrass, old-time, Piedmont blues, Celtic and progressive Appalachian genres. Tickets from $40 for a single day pass. BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org

Twilight & Tipple

Sept. 25, Alexandria

Offered only a few times a year, this eventide tour invites visitors to view Frank Lloyd Wright’s Pope-Leighey house at dusk. Sunset and evening light affords a unique perspective on the L-shaped, single story home, which was designed in the architect’s famed Usonian style (bringing nature indoors) and finished in 1941. Cocktails are included in the ticket price. Additional tour date: Oct. 23. Tickets $35. WoodlawnPopeLeighey.org

Down to an Art

Sept. 30, Yorktown

Local artists display their work—including oil and watercolor paintings, stained glass, pottery and woodwork—during Yorktown Arts Foundation’s annual Art Stroll at Riverwalk Landing. Visitors are also invited to view live demonstrations and discussions in the Freight Shed. Free admission. OnTheHillGallery.com