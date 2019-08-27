Seas The Day

His and hers fashion for life on the water.

From Smith Mountain Lake to the Virginia Beach oceanfront, the water is fine—and, in the season’s hottest aqua-centric styles, so are you.

× Expand Tory Burch caftan.

Take Cover

The classic caftan gets a soupçon of sex appeal when you hike up the hemline. The geometric print and elegant detailing on this one by Tory Burch make it perfect for transitioning from brunch to the beach. $260. Net-A-Porter.com

You Know the Espadrille

When it comes to men’s footwear, it can be easy to fall into a rut—lace up, sneakers, boots, repeat. Shake up the summer with an easy, elegant, non-sandal alternative, like Castañer’s cotton-canvas and jute espadrille. $105. MrPorter.com

Reyn Spooner shirt.

Leader of the Packs

The fanny pack has had a major revival, but fear not: When you choose gold hardware and solid, neutral colors, like those found on this Tom Ford canvas belt bag, the trend is far from frumpy. $1,490. TomFord.com

Slide On In

Talk about the best of both worlds: The rubber soles on these St. Tropez Flip Flops are beach ready, but the fabric straps make them dressier than your run-of-the-mill thongs. $40. US.Havaianas.com

A Tisket, A Tasket

When it comes to the beach carry-all, basket weave might be the most iconic of them all. But this festive Nannacay Maria pompom-embellished woven raffia tote will never get lost in the crowd. $60. Similar styles at Net-A-Porter.com

Point of Sail

Prefer to experience the water from the deck?This sailboat print Reyn Spooner button-down shirt is perfect for the man who knows his tack from his jibe. $98. Nordstrom.com

Shorts Story

“If the mountain will not come to Muhammad, then Muhammad must go to the mountain.” These high-rise poplin shorts by Emilia Wickstead do the same for vacation, popping a fun, nautical-themed print on work-appropriate bottoms. $485. MatchesFashion.com

Vix Swimwear one piece.

Sarong, So Right

Amenaphi’s bloom cover pareo can be tied around the waist as a sarong (perhaps paired with a solid-colored maillot) or around your head as a chic scarf—we suggest adding oversized sunglasses and solid-gold earrings. $95. EverythingButWater.com

Pop the Trunk

You’ll be the talk of the beach in the Parrott Cocktail Time swim trunks by Max Boxxer of Charlottesville. These hand-stitched trunks are 100-percent combed cotton for the best breathability and comfort on a long day by the water. $24. MaxBoxxer.com

Throw Some Shade

Wood-framed Scuffletowns, made by Richmond-based Plank, are perfect for people watching as well as protecting your eyes. Don a pair and prepare to throw some shade. $70. PlankEyewear.com

Suit & Tie

Be careful—after you garner that perfect bronze tan, the sexiness of this blue and copper striped one piece by Vix Swimwear will increase tenfold. $210. VixPaulaHermanny.com

The Beauty Bay

Keep hydrated, protected, and glowing under the summer sun.

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion WetForce Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50+, $22. This cult classic turns completely invisible on the skin, leaving none of the dreaded white cast. Sephora.com

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20, $28. The folks at Jack Black have struck the perfect balance—hydrating the skin without leaving it greasy. GetJackBlack.com

Coola Scalp & Hair Mist Organic Sunscreen SPF 30, $26. Your face and body aren’t the only areas susceptible to sun damage; protect your scalpand hair with an easy-to-use mist. Coola.com

Patrick Ta Major Glow Body Oil

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, $25. If water adventuring has led you to a shower-free zone, packing a dry shampoo is an absolute must. This one utilizes rice starch to absorb oils. LoveAmika.com

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $45.This bestselling lotion features guarana, a caffeine-rich Amazonian plant beloved by Brazilians for its smoothing and tightening properties. SolDeJaneiro.com

Patrick Ta Major Glow Body Oil, $52. Talk about credentials: Makeup artist Patrick Tais known for working with such bronzed goddesses as Kourtney Kardashian and Shay Mitchell. Sephora.com

SUPERGOOP! AcaiFusion Lip Balm Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $9.50. In the summer sun, even your lips aren’t safe—keep them hydrated with a balm that features SPF and a pretty sheer-pink tint. NeimanMarcus.com

This article originally appeared in our WaterLife 2019 issue.