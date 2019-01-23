Saturdays at South of the James

Meet three culinary vendors from this longstanding Richmond farmers’ market.

Looking for a Saturday morning ritual this summer? The South of the James Farmers’ Market is a perfect activity for when you’re in the mood to get outside and support small local businesses. You’re going to want to come hungry, because these vendors are serving delicious, quality food. Among the many vendors that you can explore while there, these three in particular are worth checking out: Pamplin Poultry, Salsa Don Sebastian, and Two and a Half Irish-Men.

Pamplin Poultry

Brad and Carrie Dorris started their business in 2017. Both interested in agriculture, they decided to raise chickens themselves. For these two, winter 2017 was spent testing the meat and making sure that they were nailing the right flavors and textures, and 2018 was the first year they had products available for sale. Pamplin Poultry offers fresh cuts of raw chicken, as well as whole birds. “We make it fresh every week. We use pretty much every part of the bird,” says Brad. “All the seasoned blends, we blend ourselves.” They also harvest each week, which means customers are always guaranteed fresh products at the farmers’ market. “That will always be part of our business,” says Brad of the market. “You get to meet the people buying your product.” Pamplin Poultry is at the market every Saturday. Make sure to try the chicken sausage!

Salsa Don Sebastian

When it comes to salsa, America Deloach’s mission is simple. Her business, named for her son Sebastian, aims to provide authentic Mexican salsa without sugar or preservatives. Deloach’s husband was always making his grandmother’s salsa recipe at their house, and eventually she learned herself. With a base recipe of tomatoes, cilantro, onions, lime, jalapenos, garlic, and salt, Salsa Don Sebastian offers eight products, all of which can be found at the market. Feedback Deloach receives from her customers at the market helps her tweak her recipes to keep them satisfied. “I call it my lab,” she says. “It’s an awesome way to test the products.” When people tell her they like more heat in their salsa, she’ll add more spice to her product and bring it back to the farmers’ market for those customers. You can find Salsa Don Sebastian at the South of the James Farmers’ Market full time in the summer and part time in the winter.

Two and a Half Irish-Men

Looking for traditional Irish baked goods? Two and a Half Irish-Men has got you covered. Niall Duffy, the mastermind behind the business, joined the South of the James Farmers’ Market in 2015. “That’s what is great about the farmers’ market,” he says of his time at South of the James. “The person who makes the items is coming directly in contact with the customers.” Duffy offers continuously rotating central Irish recipes; however, the most popular item year after year is the Guinness Irish Ginger-Bread. Two and a Half Irish-Men also has gluten-free and vegan options available.

Located at Forest Hill Park in Richmond, Virginia, the South of the James Farmers’ Market is open to the public year round. Summer hours are 8:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. from May to October, and winter hours are 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. from November to April.