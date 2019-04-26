Sara Smith & Justin Melander

December 30, 2017 • Salamander Resort & Spa, Middleburg

After both swiped right on a dating app, Sara Smith and Justin Melander discovered that they actually had about 40 mutual friends and a lot of interests in common: simplicity, the holidays, and the beach. Following a low-key proposal at home in Washington, D.C., they planned a Christmas wedding at the Salamander Resort and Spa in Middleburg and a Hawaiian honeymoon. Tender family touches made their wedding day special. Sara designed a custom wedding dress, which was made by Cathy Ebrada. She treasures knowing that “my mom sewed a button from her and her mother’s wedding dress inside of my dress.” Sara wore a fur stole that belonged to Justin’s grandmother for photographs. The couple’s dog added to the festivities: The pup’s face was the design for the reception cupcakes. Sara says the bakery did a terrific job. “It was a great surprise and they were a hit!”

Details

Photographer: Genevieve Leiper Photography, Leesburg, GenevieveLeiper.com | Planner: Christina Gibson, Salamander Resort & Spa, Middleburg, SalamanderResort.com | Floral Design: J. Morris Flowers, Leesburg, JMorrisFlowers.com | Gown: Cathy Ebrada Atelier, Leesburg, CathyEbrada.com | Hair & Makeup: Brooke Williams, Makeup by Brooke, Haymarket, MakeupByBrooke.com | Caterer & Cake: Salamander Resort & Spa, Middleburg, SalamanderResort.com; Sweet Tooth Bakery, Winchester, SweetToothBakeryCakes.com | Music, Ceremony: Jarrett Laskey, Herndon, LaskeyGuitar.com | Music, Reception: DJ Lauren Bobby, Chantilly, DJLaurenBobby.com | Rentals & Lighting: Salamander Resort & Spa, Middleburg, SalamanderResort.com

This article originally appeared in our Weddings 2019 issue.