Salad Days Are Here Again

3 of our favorite recipes featuring fresh, inspired ingredients.

Euro Salad With Sweet Dijon Vinaigrette Recipe

About 1⁄2 cup of each: arugula, Italian baby dandelion greens, French sorrel, bianca frisée, Belgian endive and radicchio thick-sliced bacon Gently toss the greens together and arrange on individual plates, garnish with bacon bits, and dress lightly with the vinaigrette just before serving. For the vinaigrette: 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 2 teaspoons sugar 1 teaspoon salt several grinds of pepper 2 tablespoons white vinegar 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 1 small shallot, minced 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil Whisk first seven ingredients together, and add the oil at the end.

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Borage and Onion Flowers

2 cups sliced heirloom tomatoes 1 cucumber, chopped 1/4 cup sweet onion, chopped 1/4 cup olive oil and vinegar, mixed 1 tablespoon borage flowers 1 tablespoon onion flowers pepper to taste

Dress vegetables with olive oil and vinegar and plate. Sprinkle flowers over top to taste. Crack black paper over top to finish.

Local Asian Mix Salad with Rice Wine Vinaigrette

About 1⁄2 cup of each: tatsoi, mustard greens, komatsuna, Black Summer komatsuna, bok choy, shungiku and pea shoots roasted peanuts Gently toss the greens together and arrange on individual plates. Garnish with peanuts, and drizzle lightly with the vinaigrette just before serving. Another option: Mist with rice wine vinegar only.

For the vinaigrette: 1⁄4 cup rice wine vinegar 1 tablespoon sugar 2 teaspoons lime juice 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1⁄4 cup vegetable oil Mix first four ingredients until sugar is dissolved, then whisk in the vegetable oil.

Want more fresh ideas?

Don't miss the April 2018 issue, which features bright and healthy salads, like this one, inspired by a classic Vietnamese Bánh mì.