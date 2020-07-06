Cook pork that's juicy in every bite.

× Expand Photo by Caroline Holman Sage Butter Pork Chops With a sage-flavored butter sauce your pork chops can stay juicy to the last bite.

In our August issue, we spoke with Javier Arze, the owner of Huntsman, a food distributor in Vienna for our story “Five Star Food” (August 2020, p. 21).

Arze is also the creator of The Furloughed Chef, a delivery service that ships chef-made products, locally farmed produce and meats, and specialty add-ons to your door.

Here are is a popular recipe by Caroline Holman using ingredients from the gourmet boxes. FurloughedChef.com

Sage Butter Pork Chops

Photo by Caroline Holman Sage Butter Pork Chop Pork chops topped with lemon, sage, and a butter sauce.

¼ cup (or ½ stick) butter

3-4 sprigs fresh sage

salt and pepper

two Horst Meats (Hagerstown, MD) Bone-in Pork Chops

olive oil

lemon half, sliced

4-6 sprigs fresh rosemary

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a small saucepan on low-to-medium heat, melt butter. When the butter is mostly melted, add in sage leaves. Lower the heat & allow to simmer for 5-7 minutes. Set aside with sliced lemon and rosemary. Sprinkle salt & pepper on both sides of room temperature pork chops. Drizzle olive oil in the skillet and bring to high/medium heat. Place pork chops in your heated skillet and sear until golden (about 3 to 4 minutes each side). Using a spoon, generously coat the pork chops with sage butter. Arrange 2-3 slices of lemon & sprigs of rosemary on top of each pork chop. Place skillet on middle rack for 10 to 15 minutes until cooked through (145 degrees for medium). Allow pork chops to rest for at least five minutes for that perfect tender juicy bite!

Tip: Add more sage butter to your pork chops before transferring to a cutting board to rest - but don't wash that skillet just yet! Place the skillet used for pork chops on medium heat. (Discard some of the liquid if needed to avoid hot oil splatter). Sauté chopped veggies, like squash, until tender and slightly browned, about 5 to 7 minutes.)