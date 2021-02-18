Sadie Sprocket Builds A Rocket

An imaginary trip to the red planet leads to real learning.

Follow along as Sadie Sprocket plans an imaginary trip to Mars with her stuffed animal crew. In this new picture book by Ashburn author Sue Fliess, Sadie designs and builds a ship, blasts off from her backyard, and successfully lands on the red planet to gather samples. But when one of Mars’ famous dust storms blows in, can Sadie and the crew get their rocket back into space for the trip home? Fliess’s newest book includes facts about both Mars and those who have contributed to our knowledge of space. It arrives in stores just in time for the landing of the newest Mars rover, Perseverance, on Feb. 18. Millbrook Press; $17.99

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue.