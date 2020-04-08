Tasteful and timeless but never uptight, this is the new wedding standard.

Rustic chic, contemporary country, farmhouse flair … Whatever you call it, this relaxed but refined style has become the new classic for weddings. Combining down-home comfort with upscale party panache, the rustic chic wedding is easy to customize for any guest list or budget.

× Expand Kyle & Katherine Meyerhoff, March 2019, Alturia Farm, Manquin Photo by 88 love stories

In Vino Venue

A smartly restored but still rustic barn—or similarly designed winery—sets the stage for most contemporary country weddings. The location contrasts attractively with bridal wear and is often so intrinsically lovely that it needs little decoration.

× Expand Alex & Lauren Black, June 2019, Christiansburg Photo by Michelle Turek Photography

Favorite Things

Highlight your hometown with a carefully curated wedding remembrance. Add a personalized label to your locally made favorite—jam, cookies, doughnuts, chocolates, wine or spirits, or even seed packets or a potted herb.

× Expand Collin & Christina Magee, August 2018, Purcellville Photo by Erika Mills Photography

Dress Code

Bridesmaids shine in coordinating but not necessarily matching gowns. Brides often choose a palette of colors and even patterned dresses, so their friends can express their style. Accessorize with exuberant cottage blooms filled with eucalyptus and natural foliage.

× Expand Jake & Katherine Giesen, November 2018, Early Mountain Vineyards, Madison Photo by Allison Kuhn Creative

Tablescape

Skip the linens and let simplicity reign at the table. Candles, lanterns, and informal floral arrangements accent the setting without overshadowing it.

× Expand Paul & Laura Casey, June 2019, Charlottesville Photo by Hunter and Sarah Photography

Let Them Eat…

Most weddings serve a decadent selection instead of a single dessert. Whether you plan to skip the cake entirely or add samples of your favorite sweets, it’s a great way to create a custom display.

× Expand Domenick & Jackie Stumpo, October 2018, Blue Valley Vineyard, Delaplane Photo by Candice Adelle Photography

Natural Beauty

It’s hard to find a building more beautiful than the view at most vineyards. Take advantage of the location to plan an outdoor ceremony with a simple arbor as your altar.

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.