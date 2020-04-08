Rustic Chic

Tasteful and timeless but never uptight, this is the new wedding standard.

Rustic chic, contemporary country, farmhouse flair … Whatever you call it, this relaxed but refined style has become the new classic for weddings. Combining down-home comfort with upscale party panache, the rustic chic wedding is easy to customize for any guest list or budget.

In Vino Venue

A smartly restored but still rustic barn—or similarly designed winery—sets the stage for most contemporary country weddings. The location contrasts attractively with bridal wear and is often so intrinsically lovely that it needs little decoration. 

Favorite Things

Highlight your hometown with a carefully curated wedding remembrance. Add a personalized label to your locally made favorite—jam, cookies, doughnuts, chocolates, wine or spirits, or even seed packets or a potted herb. 

Dress Code

Bridesmaids shine in coordinating but not necessarily matching gowns. Brides often choose a palette of colors and even patterned dresses, so their friends can express their style. Accessorize with exuberant cottage blooms filled with eucalyptus and natural foliage.

Tablescape

Skip the linens and let simplicity reign at the table. Candles, lanterns, and informal floral arrangements accent the setting without overshadowing it. 

Let Them Eat…

Most weddings serve a decadent selection instead of a single dessert. Whether you plan to skip the cake entirely or add samples of your favorite sweets, it’s a great way to create a custom display.

Natural Beauty

It’s hard to find a building more beautiful than the view at most vineyards. Take advantage of the location to plan an outdoor ceremony with a simple arbor as your altar. 

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.

