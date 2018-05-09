Runway Ready

VCUarts students to hold annual fashion show at Main Street Station.

× 1 of 6 Expand Steven Casanova Kathy Schraf works with one of her models. × 2 of 6 Expand Steven Casanova Kathy Schraf takes measurements for her designs. × 3 of 6 Expand Steven Casanova Making adjustments. × 4 of 6 Expand Steven Casanova Details. × 5 of 6 Expand Steven Casanova Phyllis Sackey-Solomon × 6 of 6 Expand Steven Casanova Phyllis Sackey-Solomon adjusts a hat on one of her models. Prev Next

Tomorrow night, junior and senior students of the VCU Department of Fashion and Merchandising will host their annual fashion show. The student-run event serves as a showcase for nearly 40 design students, including 17 seniors, from both the Richmond and Qatar campuses, with 11 fashion merchandising students serving on the production side.

This year’s theme, “Momentum,” represents “taking the skills students have learned and applying them to their designs and their future careers in a way that translates their growth in the program,” says student director Maddy Murrow.

This show is the culmination of the students’ college career, says Murrow, adding that some students entered the program as sophomores not knowing how to sew and are now producing wearable items.

Collections—comprising four to five items for seniors and three for juniors—include works such as dramatic jackets, classic jumpsuits and fashion-forward menswear. Senior student Kathy Schraf’s entire collection is upcycled, created from found clothing.

The show also makes a move to a new venue this year: the Train Shed at Main Street Station. Allowing for quadruple the seating of previous years—more than 1,000 seats along the nearly 500-foot runway—the move transforms the show from a VCU event to a Richmond event. Arts.VCU.edu

The VCUarts Fashion Show will take place Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. in the Train Shed of Richmond’s Main Street Station. Tickets start at $40.