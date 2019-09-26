Culinary series celebrates Appalachian cuisine.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Root to Table

Celebrate fresh food, local farms, food artisans, and culinary expertise—with a focus on Appalachian history, culture, and community—at the Shenandoah Valley’s annual culinary series, Root To Table. It’s the third year for the series, which has grown from one event in 2017 to 10 in 2019, scheduled from March through November. Sponsored by Taste of Blue Ridge, a marketing community based in Winchester, the dinners are being held in Purcellville, Winchester, and Charles Town, West Virginia; choices include an Italian farm dinner, seafood at a Loudoun County vineyard, an open-air feast featuring outdoor cooking, a progressive dinner that starts at a farm and moves to a hotel, a “glamping” dinner featuring Georgian and Mediterranean cuisines, and a Fire and Ice Festival celebrating 400 years of cuisine.

“Whether you’re passionate about food, interested in sustainable cooking practices, or are looking for a fun night with friends, Root To Table is for you,” says Nancy Craun, the founder and owner of Taste of Blue Ridge. “Each dinner sees a menu put together by renowned top regional chefs with ingredients comprising the valley’s agricultural wealth. Plus, this year we are inviting a guest chef to each event! At the end of the series, we will have had 20 executive chefs participating.”

Ticket prices range from $20 to $100, depending on the event; packages are available. Upcoming events include the Down on the Farm Harvest Festival at Spring House Farm in Waterford on Oct. 27 and the Fire & Ice Festival and Gala at Magnolias at the Mill in Winchester on Nov. 30. TasteOfBlueRidge.com

This article originally appeared in our August 2019 issue.