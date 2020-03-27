Rock and Rowley

Recording artist Emma Rowley partners with Doukénie Winery to perform live (online) this Saturday.

Don Christner

As the coronavirus continues to spread, most major concerts and music festivals have been postponed or cancelled entirely in an attempt to help control the outbreak — but musicians aren’t done performing live. In the wake of cancelations, many artists have taken to the internet to livestream concerts from their homes, studios, and empty venues as a way to keep the music going while practicing social distancing.

One of them is Nashville pop recording artist and Loudoun County native Emma Rowley, who was set to perform on the lakeside patio of Hillsboro’s Doukénie Winery this Saturday, March 28. But her gig was canceled due to the pandemic.

“I've been performing at Doukénie Winery on a monthly basis for over a year and have continued driving back to Virginia for these shows since moving to Nashville last fall,” Rowley says. Inspired by the winery’s statement announcing that they had to close their doors but that they were going to do their best to continue providing wine to their customers, Rowley decided to put together a livestream event on Facebook.

“They were getting creative and I thought, so should I,” Rowley says. “I was disappointed in my March 28 show getting cancelled and I wondered how I could still make it happen even with everything that's been going on as a result of the coronavirus. After seeing fellow musicians utilizing Facebook Live, I realized I'd found my answer.”

Rowley, who has performed twice at Carnegie Hall and on multiple Broadway stages in New York City, will partner with Doukénie Winery to bring the livestream to her audience, despite being 600 miles away in Nashville. “My relationship with Doukénie is close to my heart and helping them in any way I can is an absolute pleasure. Together, musicians and local businesses can work together during these trying times,” she says.

Rowley’s show will stream on her Facebook page Saturday, March 28 from 3-4:30 p.m. Facebook.com/EmmaRowleyMusic.

Virginia's craft beverage makers are currently closed for tastings and events—but many are open for online orders and curbside pickup. If you are able, please support your local winery, brewery, distillery, cidery, or meadery with your order.